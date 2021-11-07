Eagles vs. Chargers injury report and starting lineup - November 7 | NFL Week 9

On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles will welcome the Los Angeles Chargers for a Week 9 clash at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles recorded a mammoth 44-6 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 8. Philadelphia's rushing attack racked up 246 yards and four touchdowns last week. It's been a tough season for the Eagles and rookie head coach Nick Sirianni, but the emphatic win in Week 8 is sure to boost morale at the team's training facility.

The Los Angeles Chargers are coming off a tough loss at home to the New England Patriots. Justin Herbert's carelessness with the ball late in the game cost Los Angeles a vital win. The Chargers are 4-3 and will settle for nothing less than a win on Sunday.

Ahead of the Chargers' visit to Philadelphia, here's a look at the injury report and starting lineups for both teams:

Eagles vs. Chargers injury report

Philadelphia Eagles

Player Position Injury Game Status Tevaughn Campbell CB Groin Questionable Alohi Gilman RB Hip Doubtful Michael Davis CB Hamstring Out Justin Jackson RB Quadricep Out Asante Samuel Jr. CB Concussion Out

Los Angeles Chargers

Player Position Injury Game Status J.J. Arcega-Whiteside WR Ankle Out

Eagles vs. Chargers starting lineups

Philadelphia Eagles

QB - Jalen Hurts | RB - Miles Sanders | WR - DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Jalen Reagor | TE - Dallas Goedert | OL - Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Jack Driscoll, Lane Johnson

DL - Derek Barnett, Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox, Josh Sweat | LB - Eric Wilson, Alex Singleton | CB - Darius Slay, Steven Nelson, Avonte Maddox | S - Anthony Harris, Rodney McLeod | K - Jake Elliott | P - Arryn Siposs

Los Angeles Chargers

QB - Justin Herbert | RB - Austin Ekeler, Gabe Nabers | WR - Keenan Allen, Mike Williams | TE - Jared Cook | OL - Rashawn Slater, Matt Feller, Corey Linsley, Oday Aboushi, Storm Norton

DL - Jerry Tillery, Linval Joseph, Justin Jones | LB - Joey Bosa, Kenneth Murray, Kyzir White, Uchenna Nwosu | CB - Kemon Hall, Chris Harris Jr. | S - Derwin James, Nasir Adderley | K - Tristan Vizcaino | P - Ty Long

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar