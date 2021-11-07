Eagles vs. Chargers injury report and starting lineup - November 7 | NFL Week 9

On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles will welcome the Los Angeles Chargers for a Week 9 clash at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Eagles recorded a mammoth 44-6 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 8. Philadelphia's rushing attack racked up 246 yards and four touchdowns last week. It's been a tough season for the Eagles and rookie head coach Nick Sirianni, but the emphatic win in Week 8 is sure to boost morale at the team's training facility.
The Los Angeles Chargers are coming off a tough loss at home to the New England Patriots. Justin Herbert's carelessness with the ball late in the game cost Los Angeles a vital win. The Chargers are 4-3 and will settle for nothing less than a win on Sunday.
Ahead of the Chargers' visit to Philadelphia, here's a look at the injury report and starting lineups for both teams:
Eagles vs. Chargers injury report
Philadelphia Eagles
Los Angeles Chargers
Eagles vs. Chargers starting lineups
Philadelphia Eagles
QB - Jalen Hurts | RB - Miles Sanders | WR - DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Jalen Reagor | TE - Dallas Goedert | OL - Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Jack Driscoll, Lane Johnson
DL - Derek Barnett, Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox, Josh Sweat | LB - Eric Wilson, Alex Singleton | CB - Darius Slay, Steven Nelson, Avonte Maddox | S - Anthony Harris, Rodney McLeod | K - Jake Elliott | P - Arryn Siposs
Los Angeles Chargers
QB - Justin Herbert | RB - Austin Ekeler, Gabe Nabers | WR - Keenan Allen, Mike Williams | TE - Jared Cook | OL - Rashawn Slater, Matt Feller, Corey Linsley, Oday Aboushi, Storm Norton
ALSO READArticle Continues below
DL - Jerry Tillery, Linval Joseph, Justin Jones | LB - Joey Bosa, Kenneth Murray, Kyzir White, Uchenna Nwosu | CB - Kemon Hall, Chris Harris Jr. | S - Derwin James, Nasir Adderley | K - Tristan Vizcaino | P - Ty Long