Eagles vs. Chargers prediction, odds and picks - November 7 | NFL Week 9

The Los Angeles Chargers will travel to Philadelphia in Week 9 to take on the Eagles.

The Chargers are coming off a narrow 27-24 loss to the New England Patriots at home in Week 8. Quarterback Justin Herbert threw a costly pick-6 in the fourth quarter that cost the Chargers a crucial game in their quest to win the AFC West. They now trail the 5-2 Raiders and need a win on Sunday to avoid most ground on the division leaders.

The Philadelphia Eagles weren't expected to do much this season, but they have been decent in some games and are currently 3-5. Rookie head coach Nick Sirianni has had his ups and downs this season, but Philadelphia is only focused on building for the future, so any wins this season are just a bonus.

Eagles vs. Chargers match details

When: Sunday, November 7, 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Eagles vs. Chargers betting odds

Spreads

Philadelphia Eagles: +1.5 (-105)

Los Angeles Chargers: -1.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Philadelphia Eagles: +110

Los Angeles Chargers: -130

Totals

Philadelphia Eagles: U49.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Chargers: O49.5 (-110)

Eagles vs. Chargers betting picks

In short-and-goal situations, Austin Ekeler is the Chargers' go-to guy, while Jalen Hurts has shown he can carry the ball into the end zone on an RPO. A parlay for both to score a rushing touchdown at +400 is a great pick.

Jared Cook anytime touchdown scorer at +250? Not the safest pick but one to consider.

Eagles vs. Chargers key injuries

Philadelphia Eagles

WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (Ankle): Out

Los Angeles Chargers

CB Micheal Davis (Hamstring): Out

RB Justin Jackson (Quadricep): Out

CB Asante Samuel Jr. (Concussion): Out

Eagles vs. Chargers head-to-head

The Eagles and Chargers have faced each other 13 in the NFL. Los Angeles leads the head-to-head series between the two teams 7-5.

The two teams last met during the 2017 season. The Eagles won 26-24.

Eagles vs. Chargers Prediction

The Chargers have too much juice on offense for the Eagles to contend with. Expect Justin Herbert to have a comfortable outing and the Chargers to return home with another one in the wins column.

Prediction: Los Angeles wins by more than 10 points.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar