Eagles vs. Panthers: Injury report and starting lineup - October 10 | NFL Season 2021-22

In Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season, Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will travel to Charlotte to take on the NFC South-leading Carolina Panthers. The Eagles are coming off of a tough loss vs. the Kansas City Chiefs in a game where there were no punts.

The Panthers, meanwhile, suffered their first loss of the season last week when they took on fellow NFC powerhouse Dallas Cowboys.

With the season in Week 5, the NFL has already reached the first quarter of the season, so injuries are beginning to mount.

Here is the injury report, along with the starting lineup for Sunday's matchup between the Eagles vs. Panthers.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Carolina Panthers injury report

Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles currently have no players designated as inactive for the important NFC matchup on Sunday vs. the Panthers. However, they did have two players, tackle Lane Johnson (personal matter) and cornerback Darius Slay (personal matter), who did not participate (DNP) in Thursday's practice.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Game Status Lane Johnson T Personal Matter DNP DNP - Jason Kelce C Foot/Rest DNP FP - Avonte Maddox CB Neck LP FP - Jordan Mailata T Knee LP LP - Quez Watkins WR Knee LP FP - Darius Slay CB Personal Matter FP DNP -

DNP - Did not participate in practice

LP- Limited participation in practice

FP - Full participation

(-) - not listed

Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers suffered a huge loss with star running back Christian McCaffrey going down with a hamstring injury in Week 3 vs. the Houston Texans. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule says McCaffrey's status for Sunday is "up in the air."

The Panthers currently have no players designated as being out for Sunday's game, but star linebacker Shaq Thompson (foot), tackle Cameron Erving (neck) and center Matt Paradis (illness) were all listed as DNP for Thursday's practice.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Game Status Shaq Thompson LB Foot DNP DNP - Cameron Erving T Neck DNP DNP - Christian McCaffrey RB Hamstring LP LP - Yetur Gross-Matos DE Ankle FP FP - John Miller G Shoulder FP FP - Matt Paradis C Illness DNP -

DNP - Did not participate in practice

LP- Limited participation in practice

FP - Full participation

(-) - not listed

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Carolina Panthers starting lineup

Philadelphia Eagles

QB - Jalen Hurts | RB - Miles Sanders | WR - DeVonta Smith, Jalen Reagor, Quez Watkins | TE - Dallas Goedert | OL - Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Jack Anderson, Lane Johnson

DL - Josh Sweat, Derek Barnett, Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox | LB - Genard Avery, Eric Wilson, Alex Singleton | CB - Steven Nelson, Darius Slay | S - Rodney McLeod, Anthony Harris | K - Jake Elliott | P - Arryn Siposs

Carolina Panthers

QB - Sam Darnold | RB - Christian McCaffrey | FB - Giovanni Ricci | WR - D.J. Moore, Robby Anderson, Terrance Marshall, Jr. | TE - Ian Thomas | OL - Cameron Erving, Dennis Daley, Matt Paradis, John Miller, Taylor Moton

DL - Brian Burns, Morgan Fox, Derrick Brown, DaQuan Jones | LB - Shaq Thompson, Jermaine Carter, Haason Reddick | CB - C.J. Henderson, Donte Jackson | S - Jeremy Chinn, Sean Chandler | K - Zane Gonzalez | P - Joseph Charlton

Edited by Henno van Deventer