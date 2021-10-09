Eagles vs. Panthers: Injury report and starting lineup - October 10 | NFL Season 2021-22

In Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season, Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will travel to Charlotte to take on the NFC South-leading Carolina Panthers. The Eagles are coming off of a tough loss vs. the Kansas City Chiefs in a game where there were no punts.
The Panthers, meanwhile, suffered their first loss of the season last week when they took on fellow NFC powerhouse Dallas Cowboys.
With the season in Week 5, the NFL has already reached the first quarter of the season, so injuries are beginning to mount.
Here is the injury report, along with the starting lineup for Sunday's matchup between the Eagles vs. Panthers.
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Carolina Panthers injury report
Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles currently have no players designated as inactive for the important NFC matchup on Sunday vs. the Panthers. However, they did have two players, tackle Lane Johnson (personal matter) and cornerback Darius Slay (personal matter), who did not participate (DNP) in Thursday's practice.
DNP - Did not participate in practice
LP- Limited participation in practice
FP - Full participation
(-) - not listed
Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers suffered a huge loss with star running back Christian McCaffrey going down with a hamstring injury in Week 3 vs. the Houston Texans. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule says McCaffrey's status for Sunday is "up in the air."
The Panthers currently have no players designated as being out for Sunday's game, but star linebacker Shaq Thompson (foot), tackle Cameron Erving (neck) and center Matt Paradis (illness) were all listed as DNP for Thursday's practice.
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Carolina Panthers starting lineup
Philadelphia Eagles
QB - Jalen Hurts | RB - Miles Sanders | WR - DeVonta Smith, Jalen Reagor, Quez Watkins | TE - Dallas Goedert | OL - Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Jack Anderson, Lane Johnson
DL - Josh Sweat, Derek Barnett, Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox | LB - Genard Avery, Eric Wilson, Alex Singleton | CB - Steven Nelson, Darius Slay | S - Rodney McLeod, Anthony Harris | K - Jake Elliott | P - Arryn Siposs
Carolina Panthers
QB - Sam Darnold | RB - Christian McCaffrey | FB - Giovanni Ricci | WR - D.J. Moore, Robby Anderson, Terrance Marshall, Jr. | TE - Ian Thomas | OL - Cameron Erving, Dennis Daley, Matt Paradis, John Miller, Taylor Moton
DL - Brian Burns, Morgan Fox, Derrick Brown, DaQuan Jones | LB - Shaq Thompson, Jermaine Carter, Haason Reddick | CB - C.J. Henderson, Donte Jackson | S - Jeremy Chinn, Sean Chandler | K - Zane Gonzalez | P - Joseph Charlton