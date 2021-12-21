Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Football Team injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 15 

Ahead of this all-important divisional battle, check out the injury report and starting lineup for the Eagles and Washington:
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Football Team injury report
Philadelphia Eagles injury report
Washington Football Team injury report
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Football Team starting lineup
Philadelphia Eagles
QB - Jalen Hurts | RB - Miles Sanders | WR - DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Jalen Reagor | TE - Dallas Goedert | OL - Jordan Mailata, Sua Opeta, Jason Kelce, Nate Herbig, Lane Johnson
DL - Derek Barnett, Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox, Josh Sweat | LB - Alex Singleton, T.J. Edwards, Genard Avery | CB - Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox | S - K'Won Wallace, Anthony Harris | K - Jake Elliott | P - Arryn Siposs
Washington Football Team
QB - Garrett Gilbert | RB - Antonio Gibson | WR - Terry McLaurin, DeAndre Carter, Adam Humphries | TE - John Bates | OL - Charles Leno Jr., Ereck Flowers, Keith Ismael, Saahdiq Charles, Sam Cosmi
Also ReadArticle Continues below
DL - James Smith-Williams, Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat | LB - Cole Holcomb, Jamin Davis, Landon Collins | CB - Darryl Roberts, William Jackson III | S - Deshazor Everett, Bobby McCain | K - Joey Slye | P - Tress Way