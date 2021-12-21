Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Football Team injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 15 

Ahead of this all-important divisional battle, check out the injury report and starting lineup for the Eagles and Washington:

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Football Team injury report

Philadelphia Eagles injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status Andre Dillard LT COVID-19 Out Landon Dickerson LG COVID-19 Out

Washington Football Team injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status Taylor Heinicke QB Illness Out Kyle Allen QB Illness Out J.D. McKissic RB Concussion Out Curtis Samuel WR Hamstring Out Cornelius Lucas OT COVID-19 Out Tyler Larsen C COVID-19 Out Brandon Scherff G COVID-19 Out Kendall Fuller CB COVID-19 Out Kamren Curl S COVID-19 Out Ricky Seals-Jones TE Illness Questionable

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Football Team starting lineup

Philadelphia Eagles

QB - Jalen Hurts | RB - Miles Sanders | WR - DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Jalen Reagor | TE - Dallas Goedert | OL - Jordan Mailata, Sua Opeta, Jason Kelce, Nate Herbig, Lane Johnson

DL - Derek Barnett, Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox, Josh Sweat | LB - Alex Singleton, T.J. Edwards, Genard Avery | CB - Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox | S - K'Won Wallace, Anthony Harris | K - Jake Elliott | P - Arryn Siposs

Washington Football Team

QB - Garrett Gilbert | RB - Antonio Gibson | WR - Terry McLaurin, DeAndre Carter, Adam Humphries | TE - John Bates | OL - Charles Leno Jr., Ereck Flowers, Keith Ismael, Saahdiq Charles, Sam Cosmi

Also Read Article Continues below

DL - James Smith-Williams, Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat | LB - Cole Holcomb, Jamin Davis, Landon Collins | CB - Darryl Roberts, William Jackson III | S - Deshazor Everett, Bobby McCain | K - Joey Slye | P - Tress Way

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar