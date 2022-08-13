Earl Thomas net worth: How much did free agent NFL star earn in salary? 

Veteran NFL safety Earl Thomas' net worth is reportedly $26 million. Much of Thomas' earnings could be attached to his playing career in the NFL. During his nine seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, the 33-year-old bagged approximately $56 million in total salary. He further earned just over $22 million in his sole season with the Baltimore Ravens. Earl Thomas' career earnings in total amount to a massive $79.4 million.

Thomas was due $32 million in guaranteed money as part of his $55 million deal with the Ravens, the highest in franchise history. However, misconduct and heated confrontations saw him being released 17 months into the deal.

He was released by the Ravens after an altercation in training where he punched teammate Chuck Clark. The 33-year-old demanded $10 million and wanted to field a grievance. The Ravens declined to pay him.

Despite not having played in the league for three seasons, Thomas is hopeful of a comeback ahead of the 2022 season. The former Seahawks star recently discussed the matter and said:

"I’m ready. I’m in shape. My timing is on point - I’m proud of that."

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Former seven-time Pro-Bowl safety Earl Thomas, who last played for Baltimore in 2019 and who turns 33 in May, said today that he wants to resume his NFL career this season. “I’m ready,” Thomas texted. “I’m in shape. My timing is on point - I’m proud of that.” Former seven-time Pro-Bowl safety Earl Thomas, who last played for Baltimore in 2019 and who turns 33 in May, said today that he wants to resume his NFL career this season. “I’m ready,” Thomas texted. “I’m in shape. My timing is on point - I’m proud of that.”

Earl Thomas' home caught fire on Thursday

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Earl Thomas survived a huge scare after his home in Texas caught fire on Thursday. Thomas was reportedly at the scene but was unharmed. The cause of the fire is suspected to be lightning.

According to reports, no one was hurt but the plants and vegetation on the property made it difficult to douse the fire. The house is believed to be a complete loss having been caught up in the blaze. It is believed that his mother and another relative were also home during the incident.

12NewsNow @12NewsNow DEVELOPING | Former NFL star Earl Thomas' home in Orange catches fire Thursday evening. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Stick with 12News for updates.



📸: E.J. Williams DEVELOPING | Former NFL star Earl Thomas' home in Orange catches fire Thursday evening. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Stick with 12News for updates. 📸: E.J. Williams https://t.co/16ZwyAFOfE

Earl Thomas is currently not on any NFL roster but hasn't yet retired from the league. The 33-year-old played nine seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, where he made six Pro Bowls and five All-Pro teams. He also won Super Bowl XLVIII, when the Seahawks beat the Denver Broncos. Thomas last played for the Baltimore Ravens in 2019 and has been unattached since.

Since his release from the Ravens, Thomas met with the Houston Texans back in 2020. While it was expected that the former Pro Bowl safety would sign with the franchise, it didn't materialize.

We will see if Earl Thomas does find a new franchise in the new season.

If you use any of the above quotes, please H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell