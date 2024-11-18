Early Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Picks for Week 12 feat. Anthony Richardson, Jahmyr Gibbs, Zay Flowers, Gus Edwards

Week 12 of the 2024 fantasy football season is quickly approaching, and managers can now begin working on their lineups. Looking at every player's recent individual performances and direct weekly matchups is one of the best ways to determine who should be targeted and faded in a specific week. Here are some examples of both for this upcoming week.
Fantasy Football Week 12 Start 'Em picks
Anthony Richardson has been a polarizing quarterback this year, but he continues to demonstrate his elite upside. He got the start for the Indianapolis Colts last week after being benched for two games and responded by finishing as the weekly QB4 with three total touchdowns.
Now that he is locked back in as their starter, he is a high-ceiling target in Week 12 when he locks horns against the Detroit Lions' struggling pass defense.
Jahmyr Gibbs has been consistently reliable during the 2024 fantasy football season with the Lions. He has finished as the RB22 or better in each of his 10 games, with four finishes among the top 10 weekly running backs. He gets an ideal matchup in Week 12 against the Colts, who are currently allowing the fourth-most fantasy points per game to his position.
Must Starts
- Lamar Jackson
- Jalen Hurts
- Anthony Richardson
- Jayden Daniels
- Derrick Henry
- Saquon Barkley
- Kyren Williams
- Christian McCaffrey
- Jahmyr Gibbs
- De'Von Achane
- Jonathan Taylor
- Joe Mixon
- George Pickens
- Terry McLaurin
- CeeDee Lamb
- Tyreek Hill
- Amon-Ra St. Brown
- Malik Nabers
- Justin Jefferson
- DK Metcalf
- Deebo Samuel
- AJ Brown
- DeVonta Smith
- Cooper Kupp
- Puka Nacua
- Travis Kelce
- George Kittle
- David Njoku
- Trey McBride
- Brock Bowers
DFS Picks
- Anthony Richardson
- Justin Herbert
- Jahmyr Gibbs
- De'Von Achane
- Rico Dowdle
- Ladd McConkey
- DK Metcalf
- Christian Watson
- Tucker Kraft
- Will Dissly
Fantasy Football Week 12 Sit 'Em picks
Zay Flowers has been a boom-or-bust wide receiver for the Baltimore Ravens during the 2024 fantasy football season. He has finished among the top 15 weekly wide receivers five times but outside of the top 50 four times. This means that he should be started in favorable situations, so a Week 12 matchup against an elite Los Angeles Chargers defense isn't one of those times.
Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start tool also recommends avoiding Gus Edwards in Week 12 fantasy football lineups. He has taken a back seat to JK Dobbins for the Chargers this year, and he has a tough matchup this week. The Ravens are currently allowing the fewest fantasy points per game to running backs, so he is a clear fade.
Must Sits
- CJ Stroud
- Caleb Williams
- Alexander Mattison
- Gus Edwards
- Jaylen Warren
- Jaylen Waddle
- Keenan Allen
- Zay Flowers
- Cole Kmet
- Dalton Schultz
DFS Fades
- Matthew Stafford
- Russell Wilson
- Najee Harris
- Tony Pollard
- Kareem Hunt
- Jakobi Meyers
- DeAndre Hopkins
- Jerry Jeudy
- TJ Hockenson
- Mark Andrews
