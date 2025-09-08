Early Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Picks for Week 2 ft. Justin Fields, TreVeyon Henderson, Hollywood Brown, David Njoku

Week 2 of the 2025 fantasy football season has nearly arrived as the first slate of games wraps up with Monday Night Football. The first week of any season always teachers managers certain factors, such as expected workloads and offensive philosophies. It also always comes with surprises, so here are some of the best targets and fades in Week 2 as expectations have changed.
Fantasy Football Week 2 Start 'Em Picks
Justin Fields once again proved that he is an elite fantasy football quarterback whenever he is a starter. He turned in yet another top five weekly finish in his first game with the New York Jets, largely due to his two rushing touchdowns. He is an excellent Week 2 pick against the Buffalo Bills in a situation where he will likely need to score often to keep up with Josh Allen.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Hollywood Brown is another strong pick for Week 2 lineups given the Kansas City Chiefs' current dilemma at wide receiver. Rashee Rice is serving a suspension and Xavier Worthy injured his shoulder last week, so Brown is likely to take over as their featured target going forward. He totald ten recpetions on 16 targets last week, giving him a bright fantasy outlook.
Must Starts
- Josh Allen
- Jayden Daniels
- Jalen Hurts
- Lamar Jackson
- Justin Fields
- Kyler Murray
- Patrick Mahomes
- Bijan Robinson
- Jahmyr Gibbs
- Saquon Barkley
- Christian McCaffrey
- Jonathan Taylor
- Bucky Irving
- De'Von Achane
- Chase Brown
- Kyren Williams
- Josh Jacobs
- James Conner
- Alvin Kamara
- Ja'Marr Chase
- CeeDee Lamb
- Justin Jefferson
- Malik Nabers
- Garrett Wilson
- Nico Collins
- Amon-Ra St. Brown
- Puka Nacua
- Drake London
- Mike Evans
- Ladd McConkey
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba
- Terry McLaurin
- Courtland Sutton
- DJ Moore
- Zay Flowers
- Tetairoa McMillan
- DK Metcalf
- Ricky Pearsall
- Hollywood Brown
- Marvin Harrison Jr.
- Travis Kelce
- Trey McBride
- Sam LaPorta
- Mark Andrews
- TJ Hockenson
DFS Picks
- Dak Prescott
- Trevor Lawrence
- Nick Chubb
- Chuba Hubbard
- Tony Pollard
- Emeka Egbuka
- Jameson Williams
- Keon Coleman
- Jake Ferguson
- Brenton Strange
Fantasy Football Week 2 Sit 'Em Picks
TreVeyon Henderson was one of the most hyped rookie entering the 2025 fantasy football season. He was expected to immediately eclipse Rhamondre Stevenson as the New England Patriots' featured running back, but that wasn't quite the case last week. It was nearly an even split, with Henderson's 11 touches barely exceeding Stevenson's nine touches, making Henderson a player to avoid in Week 2 lineups.
David Njoku is another player to fade in Week 2 fantasy football as his role with the Cleveland Browns is now unclear. He has been their featured tight end for most of his career, but he was outperformed by rookie newcomer Harold Fannin Jr. Njoku had three receptions on six targets, while Fannin turned in an impressive seven receptions on nine targets, so Njoku can't currently be trusted in lineups.
Must Sits
- Russell Wilson
- Tua Tagovailoa
- TreVeyon Henderson
- Tank Bigsby
- Kareem Hunt
- Cooper Kupp
- Michael Wilson
- Rashod Bateman
- David Njoku
- Dalton Schultz
DFS Fades
- Daniel Jones
- Brock Purdy
- Braelon Allen
- Kenneth Walker III
- Ashton Jeanty
- AJ Brown
- Michael Pittman Jr.
- Tyreek Hill
- Dallas Goedert
- Zach Ertz
New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.