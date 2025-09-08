  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Early Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Picks for Week 2 ft. Justin Fields, TreVeyon Henderson, Hollywood Brown, David Njoku

Early Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Picks for Week 2 ft. Justin Fields, TreVeyon Henderson, Hollywood Brown, David Njoku

By Adam Hulse
Modified Sep 08, 2025 17:14 GMT
Early Week 2 fantasy football picks
Early Week 2 fantasy football picks

Week 2 of the 2025 fantasy football season has nearly arrived as the first slate of games wraps up with Monday Night Football. The first week of any season always teachers managers certain factors, such as expected workloads and offensive philosophies. It also always comes with surprises, so here are some of the best targets and fades in Week 2 as expectations have changed.

Ad

Fantasy Football Week 2 Start 'Em Picks

Week 2 starts
Week 2 starts

Justin Fields once again proved that he is an elite fantasy football quarterback whenever he is a starter. He turned in yet another top five weekly finish in his first game with the New York Jets, largely due to his two rushing touchdowns. He is an excellent Week 2 pick against the Buffalo Bills in a situation where he will likely need to score often to keep up with Josh Allen.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Hollywood Brown is another strong pick for Week 2 lineups given the Kansas City Chiefs' current dilemma at wide receiver. Rashee Rice is serving a suspension and Xavier Worthy injured his shoulder last week, so Brown is likely to take over as their featured target going forward. He totald ten recpetions on 16 targets last week, giving him a bright fantasy outlook.

Must Starts

  • Josh Allen
  • Jayden Daniels
  • Jalen Hurts
  • Lamar Jackson
  • Justin Fields
  • Kyler Murray
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • Bijan Robinson
  • Jahmyr Gibbs
  • Saquon Barkley
  • Christian McCaffrey
  • Jonathan Taylor
  • Bucky Irving
  • De'Von Achane
  • Chase Brown
  • Kyren Williams
  • Josh Jacobs
  • James Conner
  • Alvin Kamara
  • Ja'Marr Chase
  • CeeDee Lamb
  • Justin Jefferson
  • Malik Nabers
  • Garrett Wilson
  • Nico Collins
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown
  • Puka Nacua
  • Drake London
  • Mike Evans
  • Ladd McConkey
  • Jaxon Smith-Njigba
  • Terry McLaurin
  • Courtland Sutton
  • DJ Moore
  • Zay Flowers
  • Tetairoa McMillan
  • DK Metcalf
  • Ricky Pearsall
  • Hollywood Brown
  • Marvin Harrison Jr.
  • Travis Kelce
  • Trey McBride
  • Sam LaPorta
  • Mark Andrews
  • TJ Hockenson
Ad

DFS Picks

  • Dak Prescott
  • Trevor Lawrence
  • Nick Chubb
  • Chuba Hubbard
  • Tony Pollard
  • Emeka Egbuka
  • Jameson Williams
  • Keon Coleman
  • Jake Ferguson
  • Brenton Strange

Fantasy Football Week 2 Sit 'Em Picks

Week 2 sits
Week 2 sits

TreVeyon Henderson was one of the most hyped rookie entering the 2025 fantasy football season. He was expected to immediately eclipse Rhamondre Stevenson as the New England Patriots' featured running back, but that wasn't quite the case last week. It was nearly an even split, with Henderson's 11 touches barely exceeding Stevenson's nine touches, making Henderson a player to avoid in Week 2 lineups.

Ad

David Njoku is another player to fade in Week 2 fantasy football as his role with the Cleveland Browns is now unclear. He has been their featured tight end for most of his career, but he was outperformed by rookie newcomer Harold Fannin Jr. Njoku had three receptions on six targets, while Fannin turned in an impressive seven receptions on nine targets, so Njoku can't currently be trusted in lineups.

Must Sits

Ad
  • Russell Wilson
  • Tua Tagovailoa
  • TreVeyon Henderson
  • Tank Bigsby
  • Kareem Hunt
  • Cooper Kupp
  • Michael Wilson
  • Rashod Bateman
  • David Njoku
  • Dalton Schultz

DFS Fades

  • Daniel Jones
  • Brock Purdy
  • Braelon Allen
  • Kenneth Walker III
  • Ashton Jeanty
  • AJ Brown
  • Michael Pittman Jr.
  • Tyreek Hill
  • Dallas Goedert
  • Zach Ertz
About the author
Adam Hulse

Adam Hulse

Twitter icon

Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."

Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.

Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.

Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast.

Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Adam Hulse
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications