Early Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Picks for Week 2 ft. Justin Fields, TreVeyon Henderson, Hollywood Brown, David Njoku

Week 2 of the 2025 fantasy football season has nearly arrived as the first slate of games wraps up with Monday Night Football. The first week of any season always teachers managers certain factors, such as expected workloads and offensive philosophies. It also always comes with surprises, so here are some of the best targets and fades in Week 2 as expectations have changed.

Fantasy Football Week 2 Start 'Em Picks

Week 2 starts

Justin Fields once again proved that he is an elite fantasy football quarterback whenever he is a starter. He turned in yet another top five weekly finish in his first game with the New York Jets, largely due to his two rushing touchdowns. He is an excellent Week 2 pick against the Buffalo Bills in a situation where he will likely need to score often to keep up with Josh Allen.

Hollywood Brown is another strong pick for Week 2 lineups given the Kansas City Chiefs' current dilemma at wide receiver. Rashee Rice is serving a suspension and Xavier Worthy injured his shoulder last week, so Brown is likely to take over as their featured target going forward. He totald ten recpetions on 16 targets last week, giving him a bright fantasy outlook.

Must Starts

Josh Allen

Jayden Daniels

Jalen Hurts

Lamar Jackson

Justin Fields

Kyler Murray

Patrick Mahomes

Bijan Robinson

Jahmyr Gibbs

Saquon Barkley

Christian McCaffrey

Jonathan Taylor

Bucky Irving

De'Von Achane

Chase Brown

Kyren Williams

Josh Jacobs

James Conner

Alvin Kamara

Ja'Marr Chase

CeeDee Lamb

Justin Jefferson

Malik Nabers

Garrett Wilson

Nico Collins

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Puka Nacua

Drake London

Mike Evans

Ladd McConkey

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Terry McLaurin

Courtland Sutton

DJ Moore

Zay Flowers

Tetairoa McMillan

DK Metcalf

Ricky Pearsall

Hollywood Brown

Marvin Harrison Jr.

Travis Kelce

Trey McBride

Sam LaPorta

Mark Andrews

TJ Hockenson

DFS Picks

Dak Prescott

Trevor Lawrence

Nick Chubb

Chuba Hubbard

Tony Pollard

Emeka Egbuka

Jameson Williams

Keon Coleman

Jake Ferguson

Brenton Strange

Fantasy Football Week 2 Sit 'Em Picks

Week 2 sits

TreVeyon Henderson was one of the most hyped rookie entering the 2025 fantasy football season. He was expected to immediately eclipse Rhamondre Stevenson as the New England Patriots' featured running back, but that wasn't quite the case last week. It was nearly an even split, with Henderson's 11 touches barely exceeding Stevenson's nine touches, making Henderson a player to avoid in Week 2 lineups.

David Njoku is another player to fade in Week 2 fantasy football as his role with the Cleveland Browns is now unclear. He has been their featured tight end for most of his career, but he was outperformed by rookie newcomer Harold Fannin Jr. Njoku had three receptions on six targets, while Fannin turned in an impressive seven receptions on nine targets, so Njoku can't currently be trusted in lineups.

Must Sits

Russell Wilson

Tua Tagovailoa

TreVeyon Henderson

Tank Bigsby

Kareem Hunt

Cooper Kupp

Michael Wilson

Rashod Bateman

David Njoku

Dalton Schultz

DFS Fades

Daniel Jones

Brock Purdy

Braelon Allen

Kenneth Walker III

Ashton Jeanty

AJ Brown

Michael Pittman Jr.

Tyreek Hill

Dallas Goedert

Zach Ertz

