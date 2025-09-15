Early Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Picks for Week 3 ft. Dak Prescott, Isiah Pacheco, Malik Nabers, Colston Loveland

The 2025 fantasy football season is entering Week 3, so every NFL team has now played in multiple games. This allows managers to get a better idea about how they will distribute their offensive workloads, which directly impacts weekly fantasy outlooks. Here are some of the top players to consider targeting and fading as a brand new slate of games approach.
Fantasy Football Week 3 Start 'Em Picks
Malik Nabers hjas been heavily involved in the New York Giants' offensive gameplan through the first two weeks of the 2025 fantasy football season. He has already recorded 14 receptions on 25 targets for 238 yards and two touchdowns. He should be busy again in Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs in a game script that could call for a heavy passing attack.
Dak Prescott is an excellent quarterback to target in fantasy football this week in a favorable matchup against the Chicago Bears. They allowed JJ McCarthy to finish as the QB11 in his first NFL game ever and then got torched by jared Goff for five touchdown passes last week. Prescott also threw for 361 yards in his most recent game, so he is in an ideal situation this week.
Must Starts
- Josh Allen
- Lamar Jackson
- Jayden Daniels
- Patrick Mahomes
- Jalen Hurts
- Dak Prescott
- Jahmyr Gibbs
- Bijan Robinson
- Christian McCaffrey
- Saquon Barkley
- Kyren Williams
- Chase Brown
- De'Von Achane
- Josh Jacobs
- James Conner
- Bucky Irving
- Jonathan Taylor
- James Cook
- CeeDee Lamb
- Ja'Marr Chase
- Malik Nabers
- Justin Jefferson
- Puka Nacua
- Nico Collins
- Amon-Ra St. Brown
- Brian Thomas Jr.
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba
- Ladd McConkey
- Jakobi Meyers
- Mike Evans
- Garrett Wilson
- DK Metcalf
- Zay Flowers
- DJ Moore
- Trey McBride
- Travis Kelce
- Brock Bowers
- Sam LaPorta
- Tyler Warren
- Tucker Kraft
DFS Picks
- Kyler Murray
- Caleb Williams
- Javonte Williams
- Kenneth Walker III
- Jaylen Warren
- Deebo Samuel
- Chris Olave
- Rome Odunze
- Jake Ferguson
- Juwan Johnson
Fantasy Football Week 3 Sit 'Em Picks
Isiah Pacheco appeared well on his way to becoming an elite fantasy football running back prior to injuring his leg last season. He finished as the overall RB16 in the year before and opened the next campaign with weekly RB17 and RB19 finishes in his first two games. He hasn't recorded a top 30 finish in any week since then, so he must be faded until he proves he can fully bounce back.
Colston Loveland has een his fantasy outlook plummet through the first two games of the 2025 season. He was selected in the first round of the NFL Draft this year and was expected to be a key contributor in the Bears' offense. He has totaled just two receptions for 12 yards through his first two games and is currently no more than bench stash at best.
Must Sits
- Tua Tagovailoa
- Cam Ward
- Isiah Pacheco
- TreVeyon Henderson
- Tyrone Tracy Jr.
- Adam Thielen
- Rashod Bateman
- DeMario Douglas
- Colston Loveland
- Mike Gesicki
DFS Fades
- Bo Nix
- Trevor Lawrence
- David Montgomery
- Jacory Croskey-Merritt
- Stefon Diggs
- AJ Brown
- Tee Higgins
- Breece Hall
- David Njoku
- Hunter Henry
