Early Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Picks for Week 3 ft. Dak Prescott, Isiah Pacheco, Malik Nabers, Colston Loveland

The 2025 fantasy football season is entering Week 3, so every NFL team has now played in multiple games. This allows managers to get a better idea about how they will distribute their offensive workloads, which directly impacts weekly fantasy outlooks. Here are some of the top players to consider targeting and fading as a brand new slate of games approach.

Fantasy Football Week 3 Start 'Em Picks

Week 3 starts

Malik Nabers hjas been heavily involved in the New York Giants' offensive gameplan through the first two weeks of the 2025 fantasy football season. He has already recorded 14 receptions on 25 targets for 238 yards and two touchdowns. He should be busy again in Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs in a game script that could call for a heavy passing attack.

Dak Prescott is an excellent quarterback to target in fantasy football this week in a favorable matchup against the Chicago Bears. They allowed JJ McCarthy to finish as the QB11 in his first NFL game ever and then got torched by jared Goff for five touchdown passes last week. Prescott also threw for 361 yards in his most recent game, so he is in an ideal situation this week.

Must Starts

Josh Allen

Lamar Jackson

Jayden Daniels

Patrick Mahomes

Jalen Hurts

Dak Prescott

Jahmyr Gibbs

Bijan Robinson

Christian McCaffrey

Saquon Barkley

Kyren Williams

Chase Brown

De'Von Achane

Josh Jacobs

James Conner

Bucky Irving

Jonathan Taylor

James Cook

CeeDee Lamb

Ja'Marr Chase

Malik Nabers

Justin Jefferson

Puka Nacua

Nico Collins

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Brian Thomas Jr.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Ladd McConkey

Jakobi Meyers

Mike Evans

Garrett Wilson

DK Metcalf

Zay Flowers

DJ Moore

Trey McBride

Travis Kelce

Brock Bowers

Sam LaPorta

Tyler Warren

Tucker Kraft

DFS Picks

Kyler Murray

Caleb Williams

Javonte Williams

Kenneth Walker III

Jaylen Warren

Deebo Samuel

Chris Olave

Rome Odunze

Jake Ferguson

Juwan Johnson

Fantasy Football Week 3 Sit 'Em Picks

Week 3 sits

Isiah Pacheco appeared well on his way to becoming an elite fantasy football running back prior to injuring his leg last season. He finished as the overall RB16 in the year before and opened the next campaign with weekly RB17 and RB19 finishes in his first two games. He hasn't recorded a top 30 finish in any week since then, so he must be faded until he proves he can fully bounce back.

Colston Loveland has een his fantasy outlook plummet through the first two games of the 2025 season. He was selected in the first round of the NFL Draft this year and was expected to be a key contributor in the Bears' offense. He has totaled just two receptions for 12 yards through his first two games and is currently no more than bench stash at best.

Must Sits

Tua Tagovailoa

Cam Ward

Isiah Pacheco

TreVeyon Henderson

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Adam Thielen

Rashod Bateman

DeMario Douglas

Colston Loveland

Mike Gesicki

DFS Fades

Bo Nix

Trevor Lawrence

David Montgomery

Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Stefon Diggs

AJ Brown

Tee Higgins

Breece Hall

David Njoku

Hunter Henry

