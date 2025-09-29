Early Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Picks for Week 5 ft. Drake Maye, Nick Chubb, Emeka Egbuka, Zach Ertz

Week 5 of the 2025 fantasy football season has arrived and managers can now start working on their lineups. This will be the first slate of the year that includes by weeks, with four teams sitting out. This means that many managers will be mssing some of their starters and will need to find replacements. Here are some of the best targets and fades this week.

Fantasy Football Week 5 Start 'Em Picks

Week 5 starts

Drake Maye got off to a slow start in his first game of the 2025 fantasy football season, but he has been excellent in all three weeks since then. He has finished among the top ten weekly quarterbacks in each of his past three games and has quickly become one of the best quarterbakcs to target. He will likely need to pass often for the New England Patriots in Week 5 whern they take on the high-powered Buffalo Bills, further improving his fantasy outlook.

He is joined by another breakout fantasy football player in Emeka Egbuka, who has been consistently productive for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his rookie season. He has recorded at least four receptions in all four of his games so far and has totaled four touchdwons along the way. Egbuka must be started this week, despite a relatively tough matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Must Starts

Josh Allen

Lamar Jackson

Jalen Hurts

Drake Maye

Jayden Daniels

Saquon Barkley

De'Von Achane

Bucky Irving

Ashton Jeanty

Jahmyr Gibbs

Omarion Hampton

Christian McCaffrey

Jonathan Taylor

Kyren Williams

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Nico Collins

Emeka Egbuka

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Ladd McConkey

Ja'Marr Chase

Garrett Wilson

Courtland Sutton

Puka Nacua

Justin Jefferson

Trey McBride

Sam LaPorta

Brock Bowers

Travis Kelce

Tyler Warren

DFS Picks

Jaxson Dart

Kyler Murray

Travis Etienne

Trey Benson

Quinshon Judkins

Xavier Worthy

Wan'Dale Robinson

Chris Olave

Hunter Henry

Mark Andrews

Fantasy Football Week 5 Sit 'Em Picks

Week 5 sits

The Houston Texans have been starting Nick Chubb as their primary replacement for Joe Mixon, but his rtole as their featured back may be coming to an end. Rookie Woody Marks had a breakout performance last week, including 119 scrimmage yards and two total touchdowns. Marks' upside could give their offense the boost they need, so Chubb is a clear fade in fantasy football as his role is likely to decrease.

Zach Ertz is another player to fade in Week 5 as he has essentially become touchdown dependent in fantasy football. He has failed to exceed three receptions and 40 yards in three of his four games so far and has finished outside of the top 20 weekly tight ends in two of them. He also has a difficult matchup when the Washington Commanders take on the Los Angeels Cahregrs' elite defense.

Must Sits

CJ Stroud

Geno Smith

Nick Chubb

Isiah Pacheco

Rhamondre Stevenson

Calvin Ridley

Cooper Kupp

Jerry Jeudy

Zach Ertz

Cade Otton

DFS Fades

Brock Purdy

Bo Nix

Breece Hall

JK Dobbins

Chase Brown

Michael Pittman Jr.

Tee Higgins

AJ Brown

Dalton Schultz

David Njoku

