Early Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Picks for Week 5 ft. Drake Maye, Nick Chubb, Emeka Egbuka, Zach Ertz

Week 5 of the 2025 fantasy football season has arrived and managers can now start working on their lineups. This will be the first slate of the year that includes by weeks, with four teams sitting out. This means that many managers will be mssing some of their starters and will need to find replacements. Here are some of the best targets and fades this week.
Fantasy Football Week 5 Start 'Em Picks
Drake Maye got off to a slow start in his first game of the 2025 fantasy football season, but he has been excellent in all three weeks since then. He has finished among the top ten weekly quarterbacks in each of his past three games and has quickly become one of the best quarterbakcs to target. He will likely need to pass often for the New England Patriots in Week 5 whern they take on the high-powered Buffalo Bills, further improving his fantasy outlook.
He is joined by another breakout fantasy football player in Emeka Egbuka, who has been consistently productive for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his rookie season. He has recorded at least four receptions in all four of his games so far and has totaled four touchdwons along the way. Egbuka must be started this week, despite a relatively tough matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
Must Starts
- Josh Allen
- Lamar Jackson
- Jalen Hurts
- Drake Maye
- Jayden Daniels
- Saquon Barkley
- De'Von Achane
- Bucky Irving
- Ashton Jeanty
- Jahmyr Gibbs
- Omarion Hampton
- Christian McCaffrey
- Jonathan Taylor
- Kyren Williams
- Amon-Ra St. Brown
- Nico Collins
- Emeka Egbuka
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba
- Ladd McConkey
- Ja'Marr Chase
- Garrett Wilson
- Courtland Sutton
- Puka Nacua
- Justin Jefferson
- Trey McBride
- Sam LaPorta
- Brock Bowers
- Travis Kelce
- Tyler Warren
DFS Picks
- Jaxson Dart
- Kyler Murray
- Travis Etienne
- Trey Benson
- Quinshon Judkins
- Xavier Worthy
- Wan'Dale Robinson
- Chris Olave
- Hunter Henry
- Mark Andrews
Fantasy Football Week 5 Sit 'Em Picks
The Houston Texans have been starting Nick Chubb as their primary replacement for Joe Mixon, but his rtole as their featured back may be coming to an end. Rookie Woody Marks had a breakout performance last week, including 119 scrimmage yards and two total touchdowns. Marks' upside could give their offense the boost they need, so Chubb is a clear fade in fantasy football as his role is likely to decrease.
Zach Ertz is another player to fade in Week 5 as he has essentially become touchdown dependent in fantasy football. He has failed to exceed three receptions and 40 yards in three of his four games so far and has finished outside of the top 20 weekly tight ends in two of them. He also has a difficult matchup when the Washington Commanders take on the Los Angeels Cahregrs' elite defense.
Must Sits
- CJ Stroud
- Geno Smith
- Nick Chubb
- Isiah Pacheco
- Rhamondre Stevenson
- Calvin Ridley
- Cooper Kupp
- Jerry Jeudy
- Zach Ertz
- Cade Otton
DFS Fades
- Brock Purdy
- Bo Nix
- Breece Hall
- JK Dobbins
- Chase Brown
- Michael Pittman Jr.
- Tee Higgins
- AJ Brown
- Dalton Schultz
- David Njoku
