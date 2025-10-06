Early Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Picks for Week 6 ft. Justin Fields, Tre Tucker, Puka Nacua, Darren Waller

Fantasy football can leave managers wishing the current week would never end. Others, however, believe the following week can't come fast enough. For those looking to get a head start on Week 6, Sportskeeda has you covered. Here's a relatively exhaustive list of players you should start and sit going into the Week 6 slate.

Thinking about the future now can give fantasy football managers time to explore different scenarios and options, with many managers winning their weekly matchup before the week's first snap. As such, you can use this list to get ahead.

Fantasy Football Week 6 Start 'Em picks

Saquon Barkley at Broncos at Eagles - Source: Getty

Omarion Hampton doesn't appear to be fully healthy going into Week 6, but if he is in good enough shape to play, he's a no-brainer after earning at least ten points in two of the last three games.

The Buffalo Bills left their matchup against the New England Patriots with a bad taste in their mouth. After seemingly letting their guard down against what has recently been an easy opponent, the Bills will not be taking it easy on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6.

Expect Khalil Shakir to benefit mightily from this in fantasy football, with the Bills likely to pour it on more than in other potential blowout scenarios.

After Rico Dowdle uncorked a breakout day in Week 5, starting him in Week 6 is a clear choice, regardless of whether Chuba Hubbard gets back on the field. Hubbard didn't practice at all in Week 5 per the Carolina Panthers injury report, so don't expect him to be available in Week 6.

Puka Nacua and Darren Waller have been pouring it on this season. While Waller's legs might get fatigued at some point as an older player, it's worth using him while you can.

Must Starts

Saquon Barkley

Khalil Shakir

Jalen Hurts

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Jake Ferguson

Hunter Henry

Broncos D/ST

Rico Dowdle

Christian McCaffrey

Emeka Egbuka

Omarion Hampton

Puka Nacua

Darren Waller

Deebo Samuel

Javonte Williams

Fantasy Football Week 6 Sit 'Em picks

NFL: New York Giants at New Orleans Saints - Source: Imagn

Jaxson Dart will face the Super Bowl champions after they got punched in the mouth by the Denver Broncos. As such, expect Dart to feel just how difficult the NFL can truly be. Sometimes managers want a quarterback for a game they're expected to lose, but the rookie is likely to be snuffed out on the fantasy football field.

Justin Fields faces a vaunted Broncos defense that ranks near the top of the league in points allowed. Don't expect many touchdowns from Fields in Week 6.

Tre Tucker is proving to be a receiver with an unpredictable return, mostly because of Geno Smith's struggles. Unless you've been hit by injuries and have no choice, he should be sat ahead of a battle against a somewhat stiff Tennessee Titans defense.

Must Sits

Jaxson Dart

Jakobi Meyers

Justin Fields

Marvin Mims

Cooper Kupp

Tre Tucker

Chase Brown

