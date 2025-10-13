Early Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Picks for Week 7 ft. Drake Maye, Tony Pollard, DK Metcalf, David Njoku

Week 7 of the 2025 fantasy football season has arrived and all managers can now begin preparing their lineups. Each player enters a new week with a different fantasy value based on many factors, including their recent individual performances, relevant injury situations, and direct weekly matchups. Taking everrything into consideration produces the following list of targets and fades.
Fantasy Football Week 7 Start 'Em picks
The New England Patriots appear to have found their franchise quarterback in Drake Maye, who has also emerged as a fantasy football superstar in recent weeks. He has finished among the top eight weekly quarterbacks in four of his saix games this year and is an excellent option against a relatively weak Tennessee Titans defense.
He is joined by DK Metcalf amid his current hot streak with Aaron Rodgers on the Pittsburgh Steelers. The veteran wide receiver has scored a touchdown in each of his past four games and has also finished as the weekly WR8 and WR5 in his past two games. He has a streong chance of keeping things rolling against the Cincinnati Bengals and their struggling defense.
Must Starts
- Jayden Daniels
- Patrick Mahomes
- Drake Maye
- Jalen Hurts
- Baker Mayfield
- Javonte Williams
- Saquon Barkley
- Jonathan Taylor
- Jahmyr Gibbs
- Josh Jacobs
- Bijan Robinson
- Rachaad White
- Kyren Williams
- Ashton Jeanty
- De'Von Achane
- Rico Dowdle
- Christian McCaffrey
- Amon-Ra St. Brown
- Nico Collins
- Drake London
- Rome Odunze
- Justin Jefferson
- Courtland Sutton
- Garrett Wilson
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba
- Brian Thomas Jr.
- Puka Nacua
- DK Metcalf
- Jaylen Waddle
- Ja'Marr Chase
- George Pickens
- Sam LaPorta
- Tyler Warren
- Trey McBride
- Jake Ferguson
DFS Picks
- Caleb Williams
- Dak Prescott
- J.K. Dobbins
- Jaylen Warren
- Jacory Croskey-Merritt
- Chris Olave
- Ladd McConkey
- Jameson Williams
- Dallas Goedert
- Cade Otton
Fantasy Football Week 7 Sit 'Em picks
David Njoku has been losing work for the Cleveland Browns this year to rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. Njoku has exceeded 40 yards just once this year, while Fannin has already done so three times. The rookie has also recorded five more receptions this season and is coming off a career best performance last week, so Njoku should be faded as Fannin appears to be their preferred target.
Tony Pollard is another potential fade in Week 7 as his role appears to bhe declining since Tyjae Spears made his return from an injury. The Tennessee Titans seem to be trending towards a true backfield split between the two of them, with Pollard earning just three more touches than Spears last week. Pollard's 12 last week were a season-low, making him difficult to trust in weekly lineups.
Must Sits
- Geno Smith
- Cam Ward
- Tony Pollard
- Kenneth Gainwell
- Hassan Haskins
- Cooper Kupp
- Troy Franklin
- Travis Hunter
- Jonnu Smith
- David Njoku
DFS Fades
- Sam Darnold
- Jaxson Dart
- Cam Skattebo
- Chase Brown
- David Montgomery
- AJ Brown
- Jerry Jeudy
- Michael Pittman Jr.
- Darren Waller
- Zach Ertz
