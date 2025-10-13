  • home icon
  Early Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Picks for Week 7 ft. Drake Maye, Tony Pollard, DK Metcalf, David Njoku

Early Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Picks for Week 7 ft. Drake Maye, Tony Pollard, DK Metcalf, David Njoku

By Adam Hulse
Modified Oct 13, 2025 17:31 GMT
Week 7 of the 2025 fantasy football season has arrived and all managers can now begin preparing their lineups. Each player enters a new week with a different fantasy value based on many factors, including their recent individual performances, relevant injury situations, and direct weekly matchups. Taking everrything into consideration produces the following list of targets and fades.

Fantasy Football Week 7 Start 'Em picks

The New England Patriots appear to have found their franchise quarterback in Drake Maye, who has also emerged as a fantasy football superstar in recent weeks. He has finished among the top eight weekly quarterbacks in four of his saix games this year and is an excellent option against a relatively weak Tennessee Titans defense.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

He is joined by DK Metcalf amid his current hot streak with Aaron Rodgers on the Pittsburgh Steelers. The veteran wide receiver has scored a touchdown in each of his past four games and has also finished as the weekly WR8 and WR5 in his past two games. He has a streong chance of keeping things rolling against the Cincinnati Bengals and their struggling defense.

Must Starts

  • Jayden Daniels
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • Drake Maye
  • Jalen Hurts
  • Baker Mayfield
  • Javonte Williams
  • Saquon Barkley
  • Jonathan Taylor
  • Jahmyr Gibbs
  • Josh Jacobs
  • Bijan Robinson
  • Rachaad White
  • Kyren Williams
  • Ashton Jeanty
  • De'Von Achane
  • Rico Dowdle
  • Christian McCaffrey
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown
  • Nico Collins
  • Drake London
  • Rome Odunze
  • Justin Jefferson
  • Courtland Sutton
  • Garrett Wilson
  • Jaxon Smith-Njigba
  • Brian Thomas Jr.
  • Puka Nacua
  • DK Metcalf
  • Jaylen Waddle
  • Ja'Marr Chase
  • George Pickens
  • Sam LaPorta
  • Tyler Warren
  • Trey McBride
  • Jake Ferguson
DFS Picks

  • Caleb Williams
  • Dak Prescott
  • J.K. Dobbins
  • Jaylen Warren
  • Jacory Croskey-Merritt
  • Chris Olave
  • Ladd McConkey
  • Jameson Williams
  • Dallas Goedert
  • Cade Otton

Fantasy Football Week 7 Sit 'Em picks

David Njoku has been losing work for the Cleveland Browns this year to rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. Njoku has exceeded 40 yards just once this year, while Fannin has already done so three times. The rookie has also recorded five more receptions this season and is coming off a career best performance last week, so Njoku should be faded as Fannin appears to be their preferred target.

Tony Pollard is another potential fade in Week 7 as his role appears to bhe declining since Tyjae Spears made his return from an injury. The Tennessee Titans seem to be trending towards a true backfield split between the two of them, with Pollard earning just three more touches than Spears last week. Pollard's 12 last week were a season-low, making him difficult to trust in weekly lineups.

Must Sits

  • Geno Smith
  • Cam Ward
  • Tony Pollard
  • Kenneth Gainwell
  • Hassan Haskins
  • Cooper Kupp
  • Troy Franklin
  • Travis Hunter
  • Jonnu Smith
  • David Njoku
DFS Fades

  • Sam Darnold
  • Jaxson Dart
  • Cam Skattebo
  • Chase Brown
  • David Montgomery
  • AJ Brown
  • Jerry Jeudy
  • Michael Pittman Jr.
  • Darren Waller
  • Zach Ertz
Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."

Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.

Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.

Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast.

Edited by Adam Hulse
