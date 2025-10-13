Early Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Picks for Week 7 ft. Drake Maye, Tony Pollard, DK Metcalf, David Njoku

Week 7 of the 2025 fantasy football season has arrived and all managers can now begin preparing their lineups. Each player enters a new week with a different fantasy value based on many factors, including their recent individual performances, relevant injury situations, and direct weekly matchups. Taking everrything into consideration produces the following list of targets and fades.

Ad

Fantasy Football Week 7 Start 'Em picks

Week 7 starts

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The New England Patriots appear to have found their franchise quarterback in Drake Maye, who has also emerged as a fantasy football superstar in recent weeks. He has finished among the top eight weekly quarterbacks in four of his saix games this year and is an excellent option against a relatively weak Tennessee Titans defense.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

He is joined by DK Metcalf amid his current hot streak with Aaron Rodgers on the Pittsburgh Steelers. The veteran wide receiver has scored a touchdown in each of his past four games and has also finished as the weekly WR8 and WR5 in his past two games. He has a streong chance of keeping things rolling against the Cincinnati Bengals and their struggling defense.

Must Starts

Jayden Daniels

Patrick Mahomes

Drake Maye

Jalen Hurts

Baker Mayfield

Javonte Williams

Saquon Barkley

Jonathan Taylor

Jahmyr Gibbs

Josh Jacobs

Bijan Robinson

Rachaad White

Kyren Williams

Ashton Jeanty

De'Von Achane

Rico Dowdle

Christian McCaffrey

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Nico Collins

Drake London

Rome Odunze

Justin Jefferson

Courtland Sutton

Garrett Wilson

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Brian Thomas Jr.

Puka Nacua

DK Metcalf

Jaylen Waddle

Ja'Marr Chase

George Pickens

Sam LaPorta

Tyler Warren

Trey McBride

Jake Ferguson

Ad

DFS Picks

Caleb Williams

Dak Prescott

J.K. Dobbins

Jaylen Warren

Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Chris Olave

Ladd McConkey

Jameson Williams

Dallas Goedert

Cade Otton

Fantasy Football Week 7 Sit 'Em picks

Week 7 sits

David Njoku has been losing work for the Cleveland Browns this year to rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. Njoku has exceeded 40 yards just once this year, while Fannin has already done so three times. The rookie has also recorded five more receptions this season and is coming off a career best performance last week, so Njoku should be faded as Fannin appears to be their preferred target.

Ad

Tony Pollard is another potential fade in Week 7 as his role appears to bhe declining since Tyjae Spears made his return from an injury. The Tennessee Titans seem to be trending towards a true backfield split between the two of them, with Pollard earning just three more touches than Spears last week. Pollard's 12 last week were a season-low, making him difficult to trust in weekly lineups.

Must Sits

Geno Smith

Cam Ward

Tony Pollard

Kenneth Gainwell

Hassan Haskins

Cooper Kupp

Troy Franklin

Travis Hunter

Jonnu Smith

David Njoku

Ad

DFS Fades

Sam Darnold

Jaxson Dart

Cam Skattebo

Chase Brown

David Montgomery

AJ Brown

Jerry Jeudy

Michael Pittman Jr.

Darren Waller

Zach Ertz

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.