Early Fantasy Football Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em Week 17: Tony Pollard, Kyler Murray, Deebo Samuel in the spotlight

Week 17 of the 2023 fantasy football season is a part of the playoffs for just about every league format. In many leagues, this week will include the championship game, so managers who are participating will need to go all-in to produce the best starting lineup possible. One wrong move can legitimately be the difference between winning the trophy and coming up just short.

As with every week in fantasy football, the best lineups are generally those including players in the most favorable situations. It's usually not enough to simply start the best players in each position, but instead, the best options playing in the best matchups. Taking advantage of unique weekly situations rather than blindly starting players is a strategy proven to be beneficial.

Determining which players to target in fantasy football each week is based on a large number of variables. Some of the most crucial factors include injury situations to relevant players, recent individual performances, direct weekly matchups, offensive projections, expected workload and potential game scripts.

Using the Start/Sit Optimizer can make this complicated and extensive process much easier. This valuable tool weighs every possible variable for any player in a given week before generating lineup advice and fantasy projections. It can help to make sure playoff lineups are fully maximized and potentially be the difference in bringing home a league championship.

The optimizer was used to help produce some ideal starts and sits in Week 17 of the 2023 fantasy football season. The following list features a preferable target and fade candidate, based on their individual weekly situations, from each of the four major offensive fantasy positions. In an elimination game during the playoffs, this information can be more valuable than ever before.

Fantasy Football Week 17 Start 'Em Picks

Week 17 WRs

Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray missed about the first half of the 2023 fantasy football season as he was recovering from offseason knee surgery. He instantly made an impact when he returned, finishing among the top 10 quarterbacks in each of his first two games back, but has failed to do so again since then. That could change in Week 17 in an ideal matchup.

The Philadelphia Eagles have severely struggled in defending the pass, including allowing the most overall total fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. This gives Murray an excellent opportunity to get back on track, especially considering the Arizona Cardinals will likely need to pass often to keep up on the scoreboard. His rushing upside is an additional bonus, making him a strong Week 17 option.

Jerome Ford

Jerome Ford has slowed down in fantasy football in recent weeks after being one of the most consistently reliable options for most of the season. He has finished as RB34 and RB38 in PPR leagues in the past two weeks following an incredible streak of finishing inside of the top 24 running backs in 11 of his 12 games before that.

While he still profiles as an RB2 on most fantasy rosters, he could be in line for a big performance when the Cleveland Browns take on the New York Jets.

Their weakness has been defending running backs, allowing the seventh-most points per game to the position. This is a drastic difference from their elite passing defense that allows the fewest fantasy points per game to receivers by a wide margin.

Deebo Samuel

Deebo Samuel couldn't get things going in his most recent game for the San Francisco 49ers, catching just four of his 12 targets. Before his disappointing performance, he was on a scorching hot streak by finishing as WR11 or better in four consecutive weeks. He has an excellent opportunity to get back on track against the Washington Commanders in Week 17.

The Commanders defense has been dreadful, ranking among the bottom-five teams in defending both the run as well as the pass. This is great news for Samuel, one of the few wide receivers who consistently posts rushing contributions. Managers shouldn't be discouraged by his off-game last week, as he is one of the best overall Week 17 options to target.

Jake Ferguson

Jake Ferguson has quietly been one of the best offensive weapons for the Dallas Cowboys as well as one of the most consistently productive fantasy football tight ends. He has ranked among the top 12 players in his position nine times in 15 games and has recorded exactly eight targets in each of his past four consecutive games.

The Detroit Lions feature one of the NFL's best rushing defenses, but they are significantly weaker in defending the pass. This includes struggling against opposing tight ends and allowing the eighth most fantasy points per game to the position. Ferguson's volume and matchup make him an elite Week 17 option.

Fantasy Football Week 17 Sit 'Em Picks

Week 17 QBs

Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield has exceeded expectations during the 2023 fantasy football season, profiling as a borderline QB1 on many fantasy rosters. He has finished among the top 12 quarterbacks in seven of his 15 games to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers remain in contention for the playoffs.

While he has been a useful streamer in favorable matchups, Mayfield is better off faded in Week 17 against the New Orleans Saints. They are allowing the eighth-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, so better options should be available for fantasy managers this week.

Tony Pollard

Tony Pollard has taken a step backward in his first season as the Dallas Cowboys' full-time starting running back. He has totaled just five touchdowns and has only exceeded 100 rushing yards once, with that occurring all the way back in Week 3.

Things won't get any easier for Pollard in Week 17 against the Detroit Lions' elite rushing defense. They have allowed the fewest total fantasy points to the position, making Pollard a fade candidate. It may be hard to leave him on the bench for the fantasy championships, but he will be difficult to trust this week.

Garrett Wilson

Garrett Wilson is coming off of one his most productive games of the year last week, setting season highs with nine receptions on 15 targets. The issue is that this is only the second time he has exceeded 75 yards in his past six games, and he has only scored one touchdown during that time.

Up next for Wilson is a difficult individual matchup when the New York Jets take on the Cleveland Browns. Their elite defense is strong in many categories, including allowing the third-fewest fantasy points per game to wide receivers. His Week 17 situation is one to avoid wherever possible.

Dalton Kincaid

Dalton Kincaid was once one of the most consistently dominant tight ends during the 2023 fantasy football season. His best stretch included five consecutive weeks finishing among the top eight players in his position. His past two games have been a much different situation with Dawson Knox back in the lineup, totaling just one reception on four targets for 7 yards during that time.

While Kincaid will continue to serve as the starter for the Buffalo Bills, his lack of production in recent weeks makes him hard to trust in Week 17 fantasy football lineups. This is especially true against the New England Patriots, who allow the second-fewest fantasy points per game to the position.

