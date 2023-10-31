Early Fantasy Football Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em Week 9: Garrett Wilson, James Cook, Alvin Kamara in the spotlight

Week 9 of the 2023 fantasy football season will mark the official halfway point when all of the games are completed. The slate is loaded with interesting matchups, serving as a sort of a midseason finale. It also represents the first week after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL trade deadline, so several rosters will have a bit of a different look to them than in any other week previously.

After the bye weeks were on a bye of their own last week, four teams will be on their byes in Week 9. This includes some of the top teams this season with the San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, and Denver Broncos sitting this week out. This means that fantasy managers with players on their rosters will need to adjust their lineups this week.

When replacing any player and before finalizing any lineup decisions in general, managers must consider many different factors when seeking the proper options. Some of these include injury situations to relevant players, recent individual performances, direct weekly matchups, offensive projections, expected workload, and many others.

The best way to streamline this complicated analysis process is to utilize the Start/Sit Optimizer before finalizing any decisions. This valuable tool weighs every possible factor before generating lineup advice and fantasy projections. It was used to help produce the following list of players to target and others to avoid in Week 9 of the 2023 fantasy football season.

Fantasy Football Week 9 Start 'Em

Week 9 RBs

QB - Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott got off to an extremely slow start to the 2023 fantasy football season, finishing outside of the top 15 quarterbacks in each of the first five weeks this year. He has quickly turned things around in his past two games, ranking as QB1 and QB3, totaling 635 yards and six touchdowns in those two elite performances.

Prescott will look to keep his current hot streak rolling in Week 9 when the Dallas Cowboys face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in one of the premier matchups of the week. While the Eagles have an elite defense, they actually allow the fourth-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks.

RB - Alvin Kamara

Many fantasy football managers were down Alvin Kamara during draft season this year for a few different reasons. He was suspended for the first three games of the 2023 NFL season, obviously hurting his fantasy value. The additions of Jamaal Williams and Kendre Miller to the New Orleans Saints backfield also sparked concerns about his potential workload.

Kamara has proven all of the doubters wrong to this point in the season, finishing among the top ten running backs in PPR formats in each of his five games this year. He has an excellent opportunity to keep that streak going in Week 9 against the Chicago Bears, who allow the seventh-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs.

WR - Garrett Wilson

Garrett Wilson entered the 2023 fantasy football season as one of the most desirable wide receivers to target. His value took a massive hit in Week 1 when Aaron Rodgers went down with an injury and Zach Wilson replaced him. The downgrade at quarterback transformed him from a weekly lineup lock to more of a streamer in favorable matchups.

Week 9 is one of those matchups as the Los Angeles Chargers have been torched by wide receivers all season long, allowing the most total points to the position in fantasy football. The New York Jets would be wise to center their offensive game plan around Wilson this week.

TE - Dalton Kincaid

Dalton Kincaid has been sharing the tight end duties for the Buffalo Bills with veteran Dawson Knox. The rookie's fantasy value recently skyrocketed when Knox opted to have wrist surgery. This has resulted in Kincaid turning in two consecutive top-10 finishes among all tight ends in fantasy football.

Kincaid should be able to keep his hot streak going against the Cincinnati Bengals, who allow the most fantasy points per game to tight ends. The rookie has an extremely bright outlook for the remainder of the 2023 fantasy football season.

Fantasy Football Week 9 Sit 'Em

QB - Geno Smith

Geno Smith enjoyed a breakout fantasy football season last season, finishing the year ranked among the top ten overall quarterbacks. His encore performance during the 2023 NFL season has been much less impressive, ranking among the top 15 quarterbacks in just one week this year.

Things won't get any easier for Smith in Week 9 against the Baltimore Ravens as he attempts to get back on track. The Ravens have arguably been the best all-around defense during this season so far, including allowing the fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks.

RB - James Cook

James Cook received a ton of preseason fantasy football hype when he was announced as the Buffalo Bills' featured back for the 2023 season. This role in a high-powered offense often results in elite fantasy value, but Cook has failed to meet his massive expectations this year. He has recorded just one weekly top-10 finish along with four finishes outside of the top 30 running backs.

Cook's situation with the Bills will be more complicated moving forward after they recently signed Leonard Fournette. While Cook will serve as the starter, Fournette will likely take away some of his workload. This makes Cook a fade in Week 9, especially against the Cincinnati Bengals' defense that ranks inside the top 10 at defending fantasy running backs.

WR - Michael Thomas

While Michael Thomas has been targeted at least six times in every game this season, he has failed to turn that into much production. Volume is usually a strong indicator of fantasy football value, but Thomas has failed to exceed 70 yards in any game this season and has totaled just one touchdown.

Thomas has been a useful player in the Saints' offensive scheme, but a frustrating player to trust in fantasy lineups. He has recorded just one top-20 finish and can be faded in Week 9, despite an excellent matchup with the Bears.

TE - Trey McBride

Trey McBride stepped up as the new starting tight end for the Arizona Cardinals with Zach Ertz currently injured. He responded with a breakout fantasy football performance last week, leading all tight ends in PPR scoring.

While his outlook may be bright going forward, McBride should still be faded in Week 9 against the Cleveland Browns. Their elite defense allows the fewest fantasy points per game to the position.