Ed Reed net worth: Exploring Ravens legend's wealth in 2024

During his twelve-year NFL career, Ed Reed played safety, mostly with the Baltimore Ravens. He was taken by Baltimore in the first round of the 2002 NFL Draft out of University of Miami, where he spent 11 seasons before joining the Houston Texans and New York Jets in 2013.

Reed demonstrated extraordinary talent and won multiple awards during his storied career, including being a Super Bowl champion and nine-time Pro Bowler. Many people are curious about Ed Reed's net worth because of his accomplishments, both during and after his playing career.

Ed Reed's 2024 net worth is estimated by Celebrity Net Worth to be $18 million. His football career was extremely successful, which added a substantial amount to his net worth.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Reed was a key player in the Ravens' lineup, helping the team win Super Bowl XLVII. His involvement and excellent work won him a respectable income along with bonuses, which increased his net worth even further.

Expand Tweet

According to Spotrac, the outstanding safety made a whopping $51.3 million in total income with three different clubs.

Throughout his career, Reed, like a lot of elite competitors, also signed a number of sponsorship agreements, which naturally raised his total net worth. He worked with well-known companies like Nike to promote their football apparel and establish himself as one of the best players in the league.

He holds the NFL record of 1,590 career interception return yards among his many accomplishments. He also worked as an advisor for the University of Miami Hurricanes, an assistant coach for the Buffalo Bills and the head coach of the Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats football team after his playing career ended.

Expand Tweet

Is Ed Reed a Hall of Famer?

After a 12-year career, being one of the most accomplished ballhawks in the NFL's history, Ed Reed announced his retirement from the NFL in 2013. In 2004, he won the award as the defensive player of the year, and in 2008 and 2010, he led the league in interceptions.

He was also named to nine Pro Bowls and eight all-pro teams. When he and the Ravens won the 2012 Super Bowl, he equaled the league's record for the most playoff interceptions with nine.

Ed Reed recorded 643 tackles, 11 forced fumbles, 14 touchdowns, and 64 interceptions throughout his professional career. In 2019, he was admitted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.