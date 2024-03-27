Edgerrin James net worth: Exploring Colts legend's wealth in 2024

Edgerrin James played 11 seasons in the NFL from 1999 to 2009. The running back made a fortune via his pro football career. As per Celebrity Net Worth, James has a net worth of around $40 million in 2024.

James made $68,909,750 in career earnings across his NFL career (via Spotrac). He played seven seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, three years with the Arizona Cardinals, and one year with the Seattle Seahawks in 2009.

Breaking it down, James made $28.186 million in salary, $17 million in signing bonuses, $6.234 million in roster bonuses and $500,000 in roster bonuses. He also earned $745,000 in restructured bonuses, $4.161 million as option bonuses and $11.625 million in incentives.

In 1999, James signed a seven-year, $14 million contract with the Colts and played the 2005 season in Indianapolis on the franchise tag.

James' highest earning season was in 2006 when he signed a four-year, $30 million deal with the Cardinals. He made $14.75 million that year, which included $3.25 million in salary, $7 million in signing bonus and a $4.5 million roster bonus.

After three seasons in Arizona, James signed a one-year $2 million deal with the Seahawks.

A look at Edgerrin James' NFL stats and career honors

Former Indianapolis Colts RB Edgerrin James

The Indianapolis Colts picked Edgerrin James at fourth overall in the 1999 NFL draft. He made an instant impression in the big league, winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

In his first season with the Colts, James racked up 1,553 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 369 carries. He also added 586 receiving yards and caught four touchdowns through the air.

James had five 1000+ rushing-yard seasons with Indianapolis and earned four Pro Bowl honors before joining the Cardinals in 2006. In three seasons with the Cardinals, he had two 1000+ rushing-yard seasons. He added 3,401 total yards and 16 touchdowns with the Arizona outfit.

In 2009, James joined the Seahawks and played seven games for the franchise but failed to score a touchdown and was cut from their roster in November.

James announced his retirement from football on July 26, 2011, finishing his career with 12,246 rushing yards and 80 touchdowns, along with 3,364 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns through the air.