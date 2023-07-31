There are few characters in the NFL as polarizing as Eli Apple. Apple turned a lot of heads after dissing Tyreek Hill and the Chiefs after the 2021 championship game. Apple would have a very bad time in the Super Bowl against the Rams, as Cupper Kupp would win Super Bowl MVP and guide the Rams to the win.

Few would have ever predicted that Eli Apple would be in the same locker room as Tyreek Hill. Jalen Ramsey's injury needs to be accommodated, and the Dolphins have turned to Eli Apple. Apple was let go by the Bengals and became a free agent, and Miami turned to him.

Eli Apple was asked about the prospect of playing with Tyreek Hill:

"His locker is literally right across from mine, I saw him earlier today in the locker room and we were chopping it up a little bit at the training and breakfast table. We all good. It’s all love. We’re on the same team. All love.”

Apple acknowledged Tyreek Hill's speed:

“He’s definitely one of the most athletic athletes in the whole world,” Everyday going against him is going to make everybody better.”

Eli Apple is now on his fifth NFL team since being drafted in the first round by the Giants in 2016. Apple has always been either hated or loved wherever he has played.

Apple joins a stacked Dolphins defense since they changed their plans and went all in for success, not worrying about the future but the present. Can Miami break their playoff blues?

Eli Apple has very tough opponents to deal with it:

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Buffalo Bills

Apple will have to contend with no shortage of elite wide receivers in 2023. Obviously, the AFC East will have to be battled for in 2023, as the Jets and Bills seem to be the real deal. The Patriots are a bit of an uncertainty, but the Jets have completely changed the trajectory of their franchise by trading for Aaron Rodgers.

A trip to Frankfurt to face the Super Bowl champion Chiefs awaits the Dolphins in 2023. The Dolphins have a very tough end to the season as they face the Jets, and Bills in divisional matchups.

The Titans, Cowboys, and Ravens are also waiting for Miami in December, if the AFC is as stacked this year as expected, this period will decide everything for the Dolphins.

Apple will have to rely on his old nemesis, Tyreek Hill, to have another phenomenal outing in 2023 if the Dolphins can win it all.