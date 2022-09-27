"They should have paid that punter $235 million instead of Russell Wilson" - Eli Manning destroys Broncos QB with epic roast for horrendous performance vs. 49ers

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson received plenty of flak for his lackluster performance against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. While social media had hilarious jokes about the veteran quarterback's rough game, NFL Hall of Famer Eli Manning delivered the most brutal assessment of his performance with an epic zinger on ManningCast.

While discussing the game between the Broncos and 49ers with his brother, Peyton Manning, and retired punter-turned-analyst-commentator-broadcaster Pat McAfee on ManningCast, Eli said:

"They should've paid that punter $235 million instead of Russell [Wilson]."

Eli's zinger brought a smile to Peyton's face, while McAfee, a former punter himself, laughed out loud and said:

"Pay that [punter] his money."

Watch the hilarious moment below:

ESPN @espn



went there "They should've paid that punter $235 million instead of Russell [Wilson]." @EliManning went there "They should've paid that punter $235 million instead of Russell [Wilson]." @EliManning went there 😅 https://t.co/ridC2MdRji

Broncos win despite Russell Wilson's rough night

The punter in question, Broncos' Corliss Waitman, will likely not be getting any $235 million offers for his services, but he did deliver an incredible performance on Sunday night. The 2022 off-season pickup by the Broncos punted the ball ten times for 476 yards against the 49ers.

More importantly, six of his ten punts landed inside the 49ers' 20-yard line, which proved crucial. One of his punts was fielded by his teammates at the 49ers' 2-yard line, and just two plays later, the Broncos defense forced a safety, which cut their deficit to two.

Doug Rush @TheDougRush The 49ers were fortunate that Jimmy Garoppolo was called for a safety… The 49ers were fortunate that Jimmy Garoppolo was called for a safety…https://t.co/RQ84ARdHNu

The Broncos won 11-10, meaning the two points added to Denver's score courtesy of the safety proved crucial in helping them secure the win.

Russell Wilson engineered an impressive touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter to help the Broncos add six points to their score but struggled to move the ball downfield all night long. He completed 20 of his 33 pass attempts for 184 yards with no touchdown passes or interceptions. He was also sacked four times.

Despite Russell Wilson's poor outing, the Broncos secured a vital win and will head into their divisional clash against the 0-3 Las Vegas Raiders with a positive mind frame.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far