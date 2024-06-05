  • NFL
  • Eli Manning vs. Aaron Rodgers comparison: Which legendary NFL QB comes out on top?

Eli Manning vs. Aaron Rodgers comparison: Which legendary NFL QB comes out on top?

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Jun 05, 2024 03:06 GMT
New York Giants v Green Bay Packers
Eli Manning vs. Aaron Rodgers comparison: Which legendary NFL QB comes out on top?

Eli Manning and Aaron Rodgers are two names you associate with elite quarterback play in the NFL. Eli Manning spent his entire professional football career with the New York Giants, while Aaron Rodgers spent most of his with the Green Bay Packers.

Hence, in light of comparisons between the two, let's identify the better quarterback.

also-read-trending Trending

Who's the better quarterback: Eli Manning or Aaron Rodgers?

Speaking on the MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME podcast, Houston Texans QB C. J Stroud picked a winner in the QB battle between Eli Manning and Aaron Rodgers. The 2023 second overall pick spoke about Manning's two Super Bowl rings compared to Packers' icon Rodgers with just one.

While we respect C. J. Stroud's standing in the game and his 2023 rookie performances, we'll have to disagree with him ranking Manning over Rodgers. The statistics do not support an argument that Manning is a better quarterback than Rodgers.

Manning had a passer rating of 84.1 with 57,023 yards, 366 touchdowns, and 244 interceptions in 236 games in his career. While Rodgers has a passer rating of 103.6 with 59,055 yards, 475 touchdowns, and 105 interceptions in 231 games played so far. While Eli Manning enjoyed significantly more playoff success than Aaron Rodgers, it's impossible to ignore their performances against the same caliber of opposition during the regular season, especially as the regular season performances mostly appear in the history books and counting stats.

Here's a look at their stats:


S/N



Aaron Rodgers



Eli Manning



W-L



148-74-1



117-117



Comp %



65.3



60.3



TD-INT



475-105



366-244



Passer Rating



103.6



84.1



MVPs



4



0



All-Pros



5



0



Pro Bowls



10



4


Furthermore, Manning never won league MVP honors, has zero All-Pro selections, and has four Pro Bowl nods. Meanwhile Rodgers has four league MVPs, five All-Pro selections, and 10 Pro Bowl nods. Manning had the Super Bowl rings, while Rodgers had by far the most individual accolades during their NFL career.

Hence, while Manning was a decent quarterback who enjoyed a solid NFL career, he's not the player Rodgers is. Rodgers might lack Tom Brady's Super Bowl wins, Joe Montana's popularity, and Peyton Manning's league MVP wins, but that doesn't mean he's not a future first-ballot Hall of Famer. In a nutshell, Manning was the better winner, while Rodgers is the better quarterback.

