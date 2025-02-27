Elic Ayomanor NFL Draft Projection: 3 best landing spots for Standford WR

Elic Ayomanor is getting ready to test his mettle at the next level. While much of what takes place in April will be due to the resume he has built over the past two years, there's still one last push that could have a disproportionate effect on the NFL Draft.

While the time for celebration is coming, the wide receiver out of Stanford still has plenty of long days ahead of him. However, it takes two to tango. Which NFL teams would be the best fit for Ayomanor? Here's a look at his strengths and weaknesses and where he would be the most likely fit.

Elic Ayomanor NFL Draft profile

Elic Ayomanor at Stanford v NC State - Source: Getty

Elic Ayomanor didn't spend a full five years in college. He didn't spend three. He spent just two seasons logging production. He recorded 1,844 yards and 12 touchdowns in 26 games. His best year was his junior year, which raises questions about the trajectory he is on.

Instead of honing his craft in college, he decided that now was the time to make the jump, leaving for the NFL to learn firsthand whether he could play.

Ayomanor has a solid route-running ability, but like so many college prospects who struggle to make the jump, he has a history of drops in certain moments. According to NFL Draft Buzz, he had 12 drops in two years. This will hopefully be something that gets ironed out in time, but there are no guarantees. Still, there is potential for the prospect; however, he most likely will fight to be a Day 2 pick.

3 best fits for Stanford WR Elic Ayomanor

#3 - Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are still looking for a solution to replace Stefon Diggs. While Josh Allen was able to put the team on his back and win an MVP award, Keon Coleman didn't have the rookie season one would've hoped for. In the spirit of fixing the problem as soon as possible, Ayomanor is worth a shot on Day 2.

#2 - New England Patriots

The New England Patriots need a true No. 1 receiver. While it might take the raw WR prospect to grow into that role and the team most likely would have spent an earlier pick on another one, adding Ayomanor makes sense as an extra chance to boost Drake Maye.

#1 - LA Rams

The LA Rams are reportedly moving on from Cooper Kupp and will need someone to slide in behind Puka Nacua. They could go with a veteran like Chris Godwin, but getting a rookie like Ayomanor is much cheaper. Sean McVay showed the ability to develop Nacua overnight as a fifth-round pick, so if anyone could turn Ayomanor into a star, it is the Rams coach.

