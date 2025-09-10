Elic Ayomanor Waiver Wire Week 2: Should you add Titans WR? Fantasy outlook and projections explored

As prospective Elic Ayomanor managers know all too well, the Week 2 fantasy football waiver wire blitz is underway. Managers are waking up on the mid-week to learn whether they got their guys. Some did. Some did not. However, with the waiver wire blitz heading into its next stage, managers might be wondering if taking a shot in the dark on Ayomanor is worthwhile.

Ad

Here's an in-depth look at the wide receiver and whether he's worth spending a roster spot on in Week 2.

Should you add Titans WR Elic Ayomanor in Week 2 Waiver Wire?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Elic Ayomanor at Tennessee Titans v Atlanta Falcons - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Titans wide receiver is second on the depth chart behind Calvin Ridley. As the second string, he already has a higher floor than some options out there. However, based on how things went in Week 1, it might be a frustrating experience.

Ad

Trending

Ayomanor was targeted seven times in the loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 1 but only hauled in two catches for 13 yards. Luckily for him, Calvin Ridley also dropped multiple key passes, placing both receivers on the same level when it comes to winning Cam Ward's trust. From that perspective, adding Ayomanor makes sense, as it adds a positive point for the receiver.

Elic Ayomanor fantasy outlook for 2025 NFL season

Ayomanor, a rookie drafted in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, wasn't expensive enough to force targets if he routinely fails to haul them in. He received plenty of targets in Week 1, but those targets won't last forever if he can't deliver.

Ad

However, there is a chance he can settle down after the first game of his career, making him a potential boom play as the season goes on. However, his college background suggests it could take longer.

The wide receiver recorded production in just two seasons before making the jump to the NFL, and trended down in his second season in yards per reception and total receiving yards, per Sports Reference.

Is Elic Ayomanor a good waiver wire pickup in fantasy football?

Ayomanor offers potential as a young receiver currently seeing plenty of targets. If he can grow to become a player who can catch the ball reliably, he's worth the investment. However, if he continually drops the ball, it could spell trouble. As such, he's worth the addition as a bench wait-and-see player.

Ad

If he can demonstrate a quality game or two, then he can move up most depth charts. However, if he continues to struggle over the next month, he likely will be droppable. Of course, the wide receiver also debuted his career against the Denver Broncos' number one defense in 2024, so it could get easier in that respect as well.

Put simply, while not a plug-and-play addition for Week 2, he does offer upside as the season continues. Only the most desperate situations should consider playing Elic Ayomanor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ian Van Roy Ian brings with him more than 6.5 years of sports writing experience to the Sportskeeda NFL team. He played offensive line in middle school and high school, and also made it to the top 0% matchmaking ranking in MUT play in Madden.



He possesses the quality of identifying unique story angles from quotes in press conferences, social media and interviews. He assimilates facts for his stories with a lawyer-like precision and verifies each and every piece of information.



Ian admires Peyton Manning for his ability to beat teams with his mind despite not being the best athlete, and is also a fan of Tom Brady. The Denver Broncos are his favorite team, and their Super Bowl 50 win in Manning’s last game is etched in his memory forever. Bill Belichick is his all-time favorite coach.



He has also grown to admire the Los Angeles Rams mainly because he and Cooper Kupp went to the same college, Eastern Washington University, with both finishing their college careers at the same time.



In his career so far, Ian has had the privilege of exclusively interviewing Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead, Kwity Paye of the Indianpolis Colts and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash. When not writing, he likes to play video games and be outdoors. Know More

Titans Fans! Check out the latest Tennessee Titans Schedule and dive into the Titans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.