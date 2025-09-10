Elic Ayomanor Waiver Wire Week 2: Should you add Titans WR? Fantasy outlook and projections explored

As prospective Elic Ayomanor managers know all too well, the Week 2 fantasy football waiver wire blitz is underway. Managers are waking up on the mid-week to learn whether they got their guys. Some did. Some did not. However, with the waiver wire blitz heading into its next stage, managers might be wondering if taking a shot in the dark on Ayomanor is worthwhile.
Here's an in-depth look at the wide receiver and whether he's worth spending a roster spot on in Week 2.
Should you add Titans WR Elic Ayomanor in Week 2 Waiver Wire?
The Titans wide receiver is second on the depth chart behind Calvin Ridley. As the second string, he already has a higher floor than some options out there. However, based on how things went in Week 1, it might be a frustrating experience.
Ayomanor was targeted seven times in the loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 1 but only hauled in two catches for 13 yards. Luckily for him, Calvin Ridley also dropped multiple key passes, placing both receivers on the same level when it comes to winning Cam Ward's trust. From that perspective, adding Ayomanor makes sense, as it adds a positive point for the receiver.
Elic Ayomanor fantasy outlook for 2025 NFL season
Ayomanor, a rookie drafted in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, wasn't expensive enough to force targets if he routinely fails to haul them in. He received plenty of targets in Week 1, but those targets won't last forever if he can't deliver.
However, there is a chance he can settle down after the first game of his career, making him a potential boom play as the season goes on. However, his college background suggests it could take longer.
The wide receiver recorded production in just two seasons before making the jump to the NFL, and trended down in his second season in yards per reception and total receiving yards, per Sports Reference.
Is Elic Ayomanor a good waiver wire pickup in fantasy football?
Ayomanor offers potential as a young receiver currently seeing plenty of targets. If he can grow to become a player who can catch the ball reliably, he's worth the investment. However, if he continually drops the ball, it could spell trouble. As such, he's worth the addition as a bench wait-and-see player.
If he can demonstrate a quality game or two, then he can move up most depth charts. However, if he continues to struggle over the next month, he likely will be droppable. Of course, the wide receiver also debuted his career against the Denver Broncos' number one defense in 2024, so it could get easier in that respect as well.
Put simply, while not a plug-and-play addition for Week 2, he does offer upside as the season continues. Only the most desperate situations should consider playing Elic Ayomanor.
