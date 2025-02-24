Since the end of the collegiate season, Miami Hurricanes TE Elijah Arroyo - who has been viewed by most as a mid-round NFL Draft prospect - has reportedly been rising up many teams' draft boards.

Arroyo put career-highs in catches (35), yards (590) and touchdowns (seven) in 2024, whilst leading all Hurricanes pass catchers with his 16.9 yards per catch - proving to be a solid safety blanket for QB Cam Ward.

Arroyo will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of former Miami TEs in Greg Olsen and David Njoku who have had success at the NFL level.

Elijah Arroyo's NFL Draft profile

Prior to the NFL Combine each year, college football insider Bruce Feldman of The Athletic publishes his 'Freaks List' of players he expects to excel at the Combine, and Arroyo is ninth on his list this year.

Arroyo will be hoping to turn more heads at the Combine after an excellent Senior Bowl performance.

“He has first round traits,” NFL Draft Analyst Todd McShay said of Arroyo during the Senior Bowl. “He’s not a first rounder but when you look at him on the field, he looks like an All-Pro, tight end. He’s athletic. He gets in and out of breaks. He’s the most athletic tight end here. Period.”

He enters the NFL after his best collegiate season and will be looking to improve his draft stock even more if he can excel at the Combine this week.

Elijah Arroyo NFL Draft Projection: 3 best landing spots for Miami Hurricanes TE

#3 - Miami Dolphins

Many Dolphins fans would be thrilled with the selection of Arroyo, keeping the Miami Hurricanes tight end in South Florida.

The Dolphins have Jonnu Smith under contract through 2025, and whilst he had a career year in 2024, will be 30 years old by the time the new season kicks off in September. Having Arroyo being able to sit and learn for a year behind a veteran like Smith could be a shrewd move by the Dolphins.

#2 - Denver Broncos

Since trading away Noah Fant to the Seattle Seahawks in the disastrous Russell Wilson trade, the Broncos have been searching for the answer at tight end.

Selecting Arroyo could help answer those problems, as a tight end who could be an excellent safety blanket for QB Bo Nix in an offense that could do with another pass catcher to go along with Courtland Sutton.

#1 - Cleveland Browns

Should the Browns draft QB Cam Ward with the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, they might look to pair him up with his college tight end in Arroyo.

Arroyo would enter an ideal situation, too, as he'd be able to sit behind fellow Miami alumni in David Njoku before eventually taking over as the team's TE1 as Cleveland enters a rebuild and they look to get younger on offense.

