NFL Fantasy Football Waiver Wire for Week 12: Why Elijah Moore is a must-have

The waiver wire is thin this week, but Elijah Moore should be a priority addition for fantasy managers everywhere. Week 12 is the next to last week of the fantasy season so managers on the bubble for a playoff spot will need to win out if they have any hopes of making the playoffs.

Usually, one player off the waiver wire in Week 12 cannot just make or break your season, but there is a 50/50 chance that WR Elijah Moore is still out there roaming your available players list. We dive into why you should make the rookie your priority for Week 12.

Elijah Moore is a Waiver Wire Must-Have for Week 12

Since Week 6, Elijah Moore has not seen less than 6 targets from 3 different quarterbacks. He has 4 touchdown receptions in the last 3 weeks, and the Jets’ rest of the season schedule looks promising. New York still has the Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, and the Jacksonville Jaguars. All of these teams rank near the bottom half of the league in yards given up per pass attempt, total yards given up, and air yards on completions. Week 17 for the Jets, widely set to be the fantasy championship weekend, will be against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who give up their share of passing yards and TDs.

In all if not most of these games, the Jets will face a negative game script, so that means more opportunities in the passing game. Additionally, WR Corey Davis’s presence ensures that Elijah Moore should see single coverage or just have more room to run around the secondary. The fact that Moore has succeeded with 3 different Jets quarterbacks is a testament to his skills. The only concern is that he has had more success with Mike White and Joe Flacco. When fellow rookie QB Zach Wilson returns, it will be interesting to see how soon the two can mesh.

I wouldn't count Flacco out. He's got the arm to make plays for Elijah Moore. Lot of #NYJets unhappy with Joe Flacco starting over Mike White.I wouldn't count Flacco out. He's got the arm to make plays for Elijah Moore. Lot of #NYJets unhappy with Joe Flacco starting over Mike White.I wouldn't count Flacco out. He's got the arm to make plays for Elijah Moore. https://t.co/GiMQFlFIi6

Wilson could return as soon as this week against the Houston Texans so fantasy managers can find out right away if Moore’s second half breakout can continue. With teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals out for the bye week, managers can kick the tires and sub Elijah Moore in for DeAndre Hopkins and Tyreek Hill.

The injury to rookie RB Michael Carter could also open up some targets since Carter was heavily involved in the passing game. Fantasy managers should not hesitate to grab Elijah Moore off the waiver wire and hope he and Zach Wilson can find magic together.

