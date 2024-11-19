Elijah Moore injury status: Should Fantasy managers be concerned about Browns WR for Week 12 Fantasy Football

Elijah Moore is one of the primary pass catchers of the Cleveland Browns. The team has spread the targets evenly since trading perennial Pro Bowler Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills.

Ahead of their Week 12 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, let's take a look at Moore's injury status.

Elijah Moore's injury status

Per CBS Sports, Elijah Moore was listed as a limited participant in their estimated practice report on Monday.

It was also indicated that Moore is dealing with a shoulder issue. The Browns will unlikely have a full-on practice session since their next game is on Thursday.

However, if Moore is unavailable to play, the Browns could still utilize Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman in the wide receiver corps. They could prioritize a rush-heavy attack, as the Steelers aren't the team to spam passes against, especially with Jameis Winston's penchant for interceptions.

How have Elijah Moore and the Browns performed in 2024?

Elijah Moore is having a decent 2024 with the Kevin Stefanski-coached Browns. The pacey wideout has amassed a stat line of 39 catches for 315 yards and a touchdown in 10 games.

Moore hasn't missed a game this season and he's on track to break his career-high of 640 receiving yards, which he set in 2023. He'll be hoping for more targets due to the departure of the only Pro Bowl-caliber pass catcher on the team's roster.

As for the Cleveland Browns, they're enduring a tough 2024 regular season. They have a 2-8 regular season record entering Week 12, and their playoff hopes are as good as gone. It'll be interesting to see how Kevin Stefanski navigates a tricky game against the in-form Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football.

After Thursday's game, the Browns still have tough matchups against the Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens to navigate. It won't be a surprise if they end the season with a top five draft pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

