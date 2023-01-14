Elway finally gets a ring at Super Bowl XXXII

Super Bowl XXXII was played on Jan. 25, 1998, at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. The Denver Broncos, the AFC champions, faced off against the Green Bay Packers, the NFC champions.

Super Bowl XXXII was John Elway's fourth attempt at winning the big one. As he was nearing the end of his career, this could have been his last chance, facing the defending champions, the Packers and three-time MVP Brett Favre.

The Broncos (12-4) won their division and then defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs (in the AFC championship game). Elway led the offense, completing 297 passes for 3,635 yards and 27 touchdowns, along with Terrell Davis' 1,750 rushing yards. The defense was led by offseason acquisition Neil Smith, who recorded 8.5 sacks, and defensive coordinator Greg Robinson.

The Packers (13-3) won their division and then defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers (in the NFC championship game). Favre led the offense, completing 303 passes for 3,867 yards and 35 touchdowns, while the defense was solid, led by defensive end Reggie White, who recorded 11 sacks.

Super Bowl XXXII was a close, hard-fought battle, but the Broncos were able to pull off a 31-24 upset victory. Elway threw for 336 yards and a touchdown, and running back Terrell Davis, the Super Bowl MVP, rushed for 157 yards and three touchdowns.

The win marked the Broncos' first Super Bowl victory in franchise history

