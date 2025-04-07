Emeka Egbuka NFL Draft: Best landing spot for Ohio State WR

Ohio State Buckeyes WR Emeka Egbuka will be one of the most sought-after receivers when the 2025 NFL draft gets underway this month. Egbuka totaled 2,868 yards and 24 TDs during his career and finished his time in college by helping the Buckeyes win the 2024 National Championship.

Egbuka starred for an Ohio State squad that has been dubbed 'Wide Receiver University' in recent years as graduates include the likes of Garrett Wilson, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Interest for Egbuka is expected to be high with teams across the NFL looking to find the next elite receiver.

In the 2025 NFL draft, most have Arizona's Tet McMillan as their WR1, with Egbuka competing with the likes of Luther Burden III of Missouri and Matthew Golden from Texas to be the second-best prospect in the class.

With teams looking for their new WR1, the likes of Egbuka, Burden and Golden are expected to be drafted between midway through round one and round two, depending on how each team values each prospect.

Emeka Egbuka's best potential landing spot in the 2025 NFL draft

Given that whoever selects Emeka Egbuka in the 2025 NFL draft is likely to invest high capital to secure his services, he'll likely be a day-one starter in the NFL.

One team who are in need of wide receiver help are the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks let Tyler Lockett leave in free agency and traded D.K. Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers as they look to shake up their receiver room.

Seattle also traded Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders before signing Sam Darnold to a three-year $100.5m contract. The Seahawks select 18th overall in the 2025 NFL draft and could use Egbuka to give Darnold another offensive weapon.

Emeka Egbuka would also be teaming up with a former Buckeyes teammate in Jaxon Smith-Njigba if selected here and would help fill arguably the Seahawks' biggest draft need.

Other teams who have a need at wide receiver are teams like the Houston Texans, who lost Stefon Diggs in free agency and Tank Dell to long term injury. The L.A. Chargers and Denver Broncos are other examples of teams who could do with another star wideout to pair up with Ladd McConkey and Courtland Sutton respectively.

However, all three of these teams pick after the Seahawks in round one of the 2025 NFL draft, who could potentially grab a starting receiver for the next decade in Emeka Egbuka.

