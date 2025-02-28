Emeka Egbuka NFL Draft Projection: 3 best landing spots for Ohio State WR

Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka has been one of the most consistent wide receivers in college football, and it will be fascinating to see where he ends up in the NFL. He is the Buckeyes’ all-time leader in receptions with 205 catches, more than standouts like Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and Cris Carter.

Ad

Emeka Egbuka’s NFL draft profile

NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Ohio State at Notre Dame - Source: Imagn

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Egbuka is a smooth route runner. He has a very well-developed package of routes, so defenders guarding Egbuka will have to be on their toes. He functions best in rhythm, as it allows his crisp route-running skills to excel. His consistency will be why his next quarterback leans on him in critical passing downs.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ohio State used him more from the slot this past season, with Jeremiah Smith lined up more often as the traditional X wide receiver. The team that drafts him can also look to get him the ball and have him make opposing players miss, as evidenced by his 6.75 yards after the catch per reception average.

Draft experts have ranked him between the first and third-best receiver, along with Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan and Missouri’s Luther Burden III. The three receivers have different profiles, so it may come down to what individual NFL teams are looking for to see which receiver gets drafted first.

Ad

Emeka Egbuka 2025 NFL Draft projections: 3 best fits for Ohio State WR

#3 – Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to upgrade their passing situation after the team finished 27th in passing yards last year. That includes the wide receiver corps.

Emeka Egbuka is the perfect complementary wide receiver opposite of George Pickens. Pickens will work the field's length and be the target for 50/50 balls, while Egbuka will have more space underneath to work with. How Egbuka fits with the Steelers will depend on next season's quarterback.

Ad

He will excel with a quarterback who is accurate in short and medium-yardage situations and can place the ball exactly where it needs to be.

The Steelers have the 21st overall pick.

#2 – Houston Texans

Emeka Egbuka had his most productive season with CJ Stroud as his quarterback. Egbuka played with the Houston Texans quarterback in 2022, when he racked up his career-high 1,151 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Texans suddenly need a wide receiver, with Tank Dell expected to miss significant parts of the 2025 season after a horrific knee injury late last season. Stefon Diggs is a free agent and missed half of last season with an ACL tear. Their top options entering next season are Nico Collins and John Metchie III.

Ad

The Texans must maximize their championship window while Stroud is still on his rookie contract, so finding him a wide receiver he already has chemistry with makes sense.

They have the 25th overall pick.

#1 – Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have probably the worst wide receiver room in the NFL pre-free agency. Courtland Sutton had a 1,000-yard season in his first year as a #1 wide receiver, but there is not much production or upside behind him. Marvin Mims and Devaughn Vele had less than 1,000 yards combined.

Ad

Emeka Egbuka will instantly become an upgrade as wide receiver #2 and push Sutton as the primary receiving option. He can also be someone the Broncos can lean on for wildcat or trick plays. Head coach Sean Payton has been looking for someone in the 'Taysom Hill' role and Egbuka could contribute some dynamism to this offense.

The Broncos have the 20th overall draft pick.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.