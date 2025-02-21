Emeka Egbuka vs. Tetairoa McMillan college stats: A look at top 2025 NFL draft prospects’ performances

The race to become the first wide receiver off the board will likely come down to Emeka Egbuka and Tetairoa McMillan. Most media analysts’ draft boards rank these two players as the top two wide receivers. We look at college production between Ohio State’s Egbuka and Arizona’s McMillan to see which player should be drafted first.

Both Egbuka and McMillan had three very productive seasons in college football. Egbuka had a productive season with quarterback CJ Stroud at the helm in 2021, where he caught 74 receptions for 1,151 yards. With Stroud departing for the NFL and concerns over an ankle injury, Egbuka struggled in the 2022 season and chose to return for his senior season.

That decision paid off, as Egbuka and freshman Jeremiah Smith teamed up to be one of the best wide receiver corps in college football. Egbuka amassed 205 receptions for 2,868 yards in his college career. He also has 26 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, McMillan has been among the top wide receivers in college football in the past two years. He was fifth in receiving yards in 2023 with 1,402 yards and third in 2024 with 1,139 yards. Those numbers edge out Egbuka’s, whose college season-high 1,151 yards ranked him ninth in 2022.

Despite playing one less season, McMillan also finished his college football career with more yards and receptions than Egbuka. He had 213 receptions for 3,423 receiving yards in three college football seasons.

He also did so with lesser talent around him. Most of McMillan’s production came with three-star quarterback recruit Noah Fifita, while Egbuka had NFL Rookie of the Year Stroud and CFP national championship offensive MVP Will Howard throwing him the ball.

The one advantage that Egbuka has over McMillan is in big-game experience. Arizona was 14-11 in the past two years, and McMillan never had the chance to play in the College Football Playoff. Meanwhile, Egbuka had six receptions for 64 yards in the College Football Playoff final as Ohio State defeated Notre Dame 34-23 to win the national championship.

Comparing Emeka Egbuka and Tetairoa McMillan’s draft profiles

Based on college production, Tetairoa McMillan is the clear favorite to be the first wide receiver off the board in the 2025 NFL draft. His 6-foot-5, 212-pound frame and smooth route-running skills project him as a No. 1 wide receiver. He can win 1-on-1 matchups with some of the league’s top corners.

McMillan is not just one of the top wide receiver prospects, he is also one of the overall best players in this year’s draft. ESPN insider Mel Kiper has him No. 7 on his big board.

Emeka Egbuka has equally clean route running skills and fluid change of direction ability, but he may lag behind McMillan in the ability to win 50/50 aerial duels. He will likely be in a battle with Missouri’s Luther Burden III as the next wide receiver to be drafted, but he still has a first-round grade.

