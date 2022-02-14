Eminem wanted to kneel Colin Kaepernick-style at Super Bowl show, NFL reportedly nix move

The Super Bowl halftime show is set to be a star-studded event once again with Eminem, Dr. Dre, and Snoop Dogg headlining the concert. Of course, any musician performing the show may have plans to express thoughts or messages the NFL does not want to deal with on such a national showcase.

That is reportedly true with something Eminem had planned. An article by Eriq Gardner of Puck revealed just what the rapper had in mind.

"Meanwhile, the league nixed a plan by Eminem to kneel, Colin Kaepernick-style."

It would appear Eminem was ready to take a knee in support of Colin Kaepernick during the halftime show. The NFL, however, shut that down as soon as possible. Gardner's report also reveals the league had to tell Dr. Dre not to say certain lyrics from his most famous songs.

The NFL did its best to remove the act of kneeling from its games as a form of social protest. Kaepernick was the first to do it and it led to him not being able to find another job in the game.

Eminem taking a knee is a bit different because he is not associated with the NFL at all. Yet the halftime show reflects on the NFL and it's clear those in power told the rapper there would be some form of repurcussions if he took a knee.

There is no telling what would happen if Eminem defied the rule and took a knee anyway. Would the feed cut away from him? Or would it go to commercial? That may make it a bigger storyline that it would be without any extra action.

The NFL is dealing with a series of controversies right now and the Super Bowl almost serves as a welcome distraction. But having a halftime show with celebrity performers means just about anything can happen. That has been the case in the past, most notably with the Justin Timberlake-Janet Jackson scandal.

Will Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Dr. Dre follow the demands made by the NFL? If they don't, the halftime show will create countless storylines of its own alongside the game itself.

