Emmanuel Acho calls out people using “Slavequon” slur for Saquon Barkley as Eagles RB faces backlash for golfing with Donald Trump

Emmanuel Acho has publicly criticized the racial slur “Slavequon” used against Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley after his recent meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. Acho addressed the backlash toward Barkley, pointing to the inappropriate criticism athletes face based on their decision to either attend or skip the White House visit.

Ad

“I got no issue," Acho said on Tuesday, via 'The Facility.' "I've got no issue with Hurts skipping the White House visit. Hurts understands the repercussions of his attending the White House. I think he's also cognizant of the cultural repercussions of him attending the White House. First, those who are unaware of the cognition that I'm referring to (is) Saquon golfing with President Trump.

Ad

Trending

“Now on social media, they're calling ‘slavequon,’ and I hate the amount of venom that is occurring to the players who don't go, the players who do go. Saquon Barkley, by everything, every metric — great Father, great partner, great player, great leader.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The controversy started when Barkley was seen golfing with Trump at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, ahead of the Eagles' scheduled White House appearance on Monday. In response to the online criticism, Barkley clarified his position through a tweet on Monday.

"lol some people are really upset cause I played golfed and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT. Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand. Just golfed with Obama not too long ago…and look forward to finishing my round with Trump ! Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have amazing day," Barkley wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Barkley's actions have drawn attention due to the contrast with Jalen Hurts, who declined to answer whether he’d attend the White House visit when asked at the Time100 Gala on Friday. Hurts ultimately did not participate.

In 2018, the Eagles skipped the White House celebration after reported tensions around Trump’s stance on player protests during the national anthem. This year, despite initial uncertainty, the team confirmed its attendance. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also confirmed the invitation.

Ad

Giants dispute Donald Trump’s claim about Saquon Barkley advice during White House visit

During the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl visit to the White House on Monday, President Donald Trump said he once told the New York Giants not to let Saquon Barkley leave the team. He shared the story while praising his athletic ability, pointing to a play where the running back jumped over a defender.

Ad

“Do anything you have to, but don’t lose Saquon,” Trump said, via NBCS Sports.

However, the team was not happy with Trump’s comments. Giants spokesman Pat Hanlon told Front Office Sports that there were “no conversations” between the president and the organization. Hanlon also addressed the situation on X.

"With all due respect, stop yapping. Be the leader we all want you to be. And my 401K wants you to be. I’m trying to retire!! @realDonaldTrump," Hanlon tweeted on Monday.

Ad

Expand Tweet

There’s no public record of Trump speaking with the team about Barkley’s contract before the move.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73Buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.