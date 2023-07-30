Aaron Rodgers recently took an aggressive approach in defending his offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett against Sean Payton's viral harsh comments. Payton basically blamed Hackett for the Denver Broncos' disastrous 2022 NFL season, calling it one of the worst coaching performances in NFL history. Payton will replace Hackett as the Broncos' head coach this year.

Apparently, Rodgers found Sean Payton's comments inappropriate and disrespectful. During an interview at the New York Jets training camp ahead of the 2023 NFL season, Rodgers was asked about Payton's assessment and fired back at him, saying to "keep his coach's name out of his mouth."

Former NFL player and current analyst Emmanuel Acho was shocked at the way Rodgers handled this situation. He also seemed refreshed at this new version of the veteran quarterback, mentioning uncharacteristically positive behaviors since joining the Jets.

Here's what Acho had to say from his personal Twitter account:

"Aaron Rodgers has done a complete 180 and it’s truly shocking. Defending his coaches, hanging out with his (young) teammates, giving money *back* to his organization. Whatever the #Jets have done for and with Aaron Rodgers should be taught in relationship seminars."

Rodgers and Hackett have a successful history together with the Green Bay Packers. When Hackett served as their offensive coordinator, Rodgers was named the NFL MVP in two consecutive seasons. This is likely one of the reasons Hackett was offered a head coaching job. It's also one of the reasons why Rodgers wanted to join the Jets this year after they signed Hackett as their offensive coordinator.

Their long relationship is likely why Rodgers felt the need to stand up for Hackett. This newly formed rivalry will thankfully have the opportunity to be settled on the football field this coming season. The Jets and Broncos will face off in Week 5 in what has now become one of the most highly-anticipated matchups of the 2023 NFL season.

Aaron Rodgers signs team-friendly restructured contract with Jets

Aaron Rodgers

As Emmanuel Acho pointed out, Aaron Rodgers shockingly took a massive pay cut in his newly restructured contract with the New York Jets. He will reportedly earn $75 million in guaranteed money over the next two years, significantly reducing the previous $110 million that was due to him.

Rodgers made NFL history when he signed his last contract with the Green Bay Packers, becoming the first player ever to sign a deal worth more than $50 million in AAV. His new attitude could be a sign that he's more focused on winning a Super Bowl ring this season than making money.