Emmitt Smith net worth 2024: Exploring Cowboys legend's wealth

Emmitt Smith is regarded as one of the greatest running backs to have played in the NFL. He spent 13 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, winning three Super Bowls, and played another two years with the Arizona Cardinals.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Smith has a net worth of $25 million. He made most of his wealth across his 15-year NFL career.

Reports from Spotrac claim that Smith made a shade over $61 million during his time in the pro football league.

During his sojourn with the Cowboys, Smith made a whopping $53,775,000. He made another $7.5 million across two seasons with the Cardinals.

Since his retirement after the 2004 NFL season, Smith briefly worked as an analyst for NFL Network and ESPN. He also started a real estate development enterprise called Smith/Cypress Partners LP with former Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach.

Smith's off-field work after retirement has also contributed to his wealth.

A glimpse into Emmitt Smith's NFL career and stats

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Emmitt Smith

Emmitt Smith played three years of college football at Florida from 1987 to 1989. He declared for the 1990 NFL draft and was picked by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round.

Smith made an instant impression with the Cowboys and won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. He went on to become a regular starter for the team for more than a decade.

Smith won his first Super Bowl ring in 1993 when Dallas beat the Buffalo Bills in the big game that year. The running back went on to win two more Super Bowl rings with the Cowboys in 1994 and 1996.

During his 13 years with the Cowboys, Smith earned eight Pro Bowl honors and four First-Team All-Pro honors.

In 2003, Smith joined the Arizona Cardinals. He played with them for two seasons before retiring.

Across 15 seasons in the NFL, Smith racked up the league's record for most rushing yards (18,355) and scored 164 touchdowns on the ground. He also recorded 3,224 receiving yards and caught 11 touchdowns.

In 2010, Smith was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.