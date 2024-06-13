Emmitt Smith net worth 2024: Exploring Cowboys legend's wealth

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Emmitt Smith net worth 2024: Exploring Cowboys legend's wealth

Emmitt Smith net worth 2024: Exploring Cowboys legend's wealth

By Arnold
Modified Jun 13, 2024 19:24 GMT
Emmitt Smith Net Worth 2024: Exploring Cowboys legend
Emmitt Smith net worth 2024: Exploring Cowboys legend's wealth

Emmitt Smith is regarded as one of the greatest running backs to have played in the NFL. He spent 13 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, winning three Super Bowls, and played another two years with the Arizona Cardinals.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Smith has a net worth of $25 million. He made most of his wealth across his 15-year NFL career.

Reports from Spotrac claim that Smith made a shade over $61 million during his time in the pro football league.

During his sojourn with the Cowboys, Smith made a whopping $53,775,000. He made another $7.5 million across two seasons with the Cardinals.

Since his retirement after the 2004 NFL season, Smith briefly worked as an analyst for NFL Network and ESPN. He also started a real estate development enterprise called Smith/Cypress Partners LP with former Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach.

also-read-trending Trending

Smith's off-field work after retirement has also contributed to his wealth.

A glimpse into Emmitt Smith's NFL career and stats

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Emmitt Smith
Former Dallas Cowboys RB Emmitt Smith

Emmitt Smith played three years of college football at Florida from 1987 to 1989. He declared for the 1990 NFL draft and was picked by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round.

Smith made an instant impression with the Cowboys and won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. He went on to become a regular starter for the team for more than a decade.

Smith won his first Super Bowl ring in 1993 when Dallas beat the Buffalo Bills in the big game that year. The running back went on to win two more Super Bowl rings with the Cowboys in 1994 and 1996.

During his 13 years with the Cowboys, Smith earned eight Pro Bowl honors and four First-Team All-Pro honors.

In 2003, Smith joined the Arizona Cardinals. He played with them for two seasons before retiring.

Across 15 seasons in the NFL, Smith racked up the league's record for most rushing yards (18,355) and scored 164 touchdowns on the ground. He also recorded 3,224 receiving yards and caught 11 touchdowns.

In 2010, Smith was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी