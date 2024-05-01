Ennis Rakestraw injury history: Did Lions make huge mistake in drafting risk-prone CB?

Ennis Rakestraw was drafted by the Detroit Lions in round two of the 2024 NFL Draft. The Missouri product shone during college and earned plaudits for his rich blend of skill, speed and coverage ability.

The Detroit Lions saw these traits and decided to use a second-round pick to bring him in. However, ahead of his NFL debut, there are some questions about Rakestraw's injury history, so let's delve into that.

Ennis Rakestraw's injury history

Ennis Rakestraw's game relies on speed and the ability to cover a wide range of pass-catchers. Hence, it must have been devastating when he tore his ACL just four games into the 2021 collegiate football season.

That injury significantly affected his sophomore season, as Rakestraw was not able to build on the momentum of a stellar freshman year. Rakestraw was eventually forced to sit out the rest of the season to recover.

The Dallas, Texas-born, cornerback avoided any significant injuries until his final year at college, when the injury bug struck again. Rakestraw missed four games in his final collegiate football season due to a core and groin injury.

The injury was so serious that he underwent core surgery, which caused him to miss the Senior Bowl and perform below his high standards at the 2024 NFL Combine.

Did the Detroit Lions make a mistake drafting Ennis Rakestraw?

Rakestraw is a class player, and, when fit, is one of the best cornerbacks in the nation. He's a pro-ready CB with a unique skill set and the dawg mentality required to play for a Dan Campbell team.

Rakestraw is super versatile. During his collegiate football career at Missouri, he filled a variety of roles on defense and special teams. That should be music to the Lions' ears, as they have needs in both departments.

The Detroit Lions didn't make a mistake in drafting Ennis Rakestraw. The young cornerback might have a history of injuries, but if nurtured properly, he could be an asset to the Lions for the next decade and more.

However, it's important to note that the Detroit Lions must gradually introduce Ennis Rakestraw into the league to avoid burnout or risk of re-injury. The Missouri product has Pro Bowl potential, and he should be seen more as a long-term building block rather than an instantaneous starter on a beefy Detroit roster.