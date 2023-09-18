Erin Andrews net worth: How much is Fox Sports’ NFL reporter worth in 2023?

Erin Andrews is one of the most popular sportscasters in football. She currently serves as the lead sideline reporter for Fox Sports' NFL broadcasting team.

Andrews rose to prominence after joining ESPN in 2004. She spent eight years working with the broadcast giant before joining Fox Sports in 2012. She also co-hosted "Dancing with the Stars" on ABC from 2014 to 2019 with Tom Bergeron.

The veteran sportscaster has made a small fortune through her career in the media industry.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Andrews is worth an estimated $30 million as of 2023. She is paid remarkably well and earns a reported $2 million per year on her current deal with Fox Sports, as she is one of the most well-known in the business.

Andrews has worked four Super Bowls, including the latest one, which saw the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in February, earlier this year.

Erin Andrews' personal life: Who is the sportscaster married to?

Erin Andrews has been married to former pro hockey player Jarret Stoll since 2017. They first met during the 2012 World Series and began dating soon after.

Stoll was born on June 24, 1982, in Melville, Saskatchewan, Canada. He played in the NHL for the Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild from 2002 to 2016. He won two Stanley Cups (2012 and 2014) during his time with the Kings.

Since his retirement from the NHL, Stoll has been working with the player development department for the L.A. Kings. He has also served as an analyst for the team's broadcasts.

Andrews and Stoll got engaged on December 9, 2016. They tied the knot in Big Sky Montana on June 24, 2017.

The couple admitted to facing fertility challenges for nearly a decade. However, in June this year, Andrews and Stoll welcomed a son, Mack, via surrogate.