ESPN's Mel Kiper 2021 NFL Mock Draft

Every year ESPN's Mel Kiper puts together his own NFL Mock Draft and posts it on ESPN+. Kiper has been right and Kiper has been wrong on picks but he still stands behind his selections. Even after grading Tom Brady low, Mel Kiper still stands behind his words.

With the 2021 NFL draft approaching quickly. Lets take a look at all the first round picks that Mel Kiper is predicting for the 2021 NFL draft.

All 32 picks of the first round of Mel Kipers' 2021 NFL Mock Draft

CFP Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl - Clemson v Ohio State

1) Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

This is a pick that has been made since Trevor Lawrence declared for the 2021 NFL Draft. Jacksonville Jaguars' new head coach Urban Meyer wouldn't pass up on the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck. Lawrence has been the top quarterback prospect in the draft since his freshman year at Clemson. On draft night the Jaguars will make their pick official when they select Trevor Lawrence.

CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T - Ohio State v Alabama

Advertisement

2) New York Jets: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama

Mel Kiper feels that this is where the intrigue of the 2021 NFL Draft begins. Kiper feels that the Jets will stick with quarterback Sam Darnold. With their decision up in the air Kiper feels that Devonta Smith is the best option for the Jets if they hold on to Darnold.

College Football Playoff National Championship - Clemson v LSU

3) Miami Dolphins (HOU): Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

This has been a pick since the Dolphins found out that they were selecting number three. Miami has already found their franchise quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa and have made it known that they want to build around him. Ja'Marr Chase has been the number one ranked wide receiver throughout the ranking process. Even with opting out of the 2020-21 college football season Ja'Marr Chase has remained number one.

4) Atlanta Falcons: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

5) Cincinnati Bengals: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

6) Philadelphia Eagles: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T - Ohio State v Alabama

7) Detroit Lions: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

Advertisement

Justin Fields has went from potential number one pick to potential number two pick all the way down to the number seven pick. The top three quarterbacks in this years NFL draft can go anywhere. This year may be the NFL draft that shocks everyone when it comes to the quarterback position. If Fields does fall to the Lions at number seven, they will be getting a huge win.

North Dakota State QB Trey Lance

8) Carolina Panthers: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

Carolina Panthers are not feeling very high on their current starting NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Mel Kiper feels that Trey Lance is a wild card in the 2021 NFL draft. Kiper noted that he felt Lance was a wild card being he only started 17 games. Not to mention none of the 17 games were against FBS teams. Lance may not be the starter for Carolina in 2021 NFL season but Matt Rhule will give him options if Bridgewater tanks.

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic - Memphis v Penn State

9) Denver Broncos: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

Advertisement

This may be one of those NFL draft picks that Mel Kiper is wrong on. Micah Parsons falling to number nine is really hard to believe. It is understandable that a lot of teams will be looking for a quarterback, but Parsons is one of the best players in this year's draft. Micah Parsons is a better fit at number six to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Micah Parsons tops all defensive prospects in Mel Kiper's NFL mock drafthttps://t.co/rhAW9IgWdR pic.twitter.com/pMOCDKrtxt — Lions247 (@Lions247) January 29, 2021

10) Dallas Cowboys: Rashawn Slater, OL, Northwestern

11) New York Giants: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

12) San Francisco 49ers: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

13) Los Angeles Chargers: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

14) Minnesota Vikings: Alijah Vera-Tucker, OT/G, USC

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One - Alabama v Notre Dame

15) New England Patriots: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

Mel Kiper would agree with his counterpart Todd McShay on the New England Patriots selecting Mac Jones. Both feel this way because the Patriots don't pick this high every year. Unless New England lands Jimmy Garoppolo or another veteran NFL quarterback they will most likely go quarterback at 15.

16) Arizona Cardinals: Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

17) Las Vegas Raiders: Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami (FLA.)

Advertisement

18) Miami Dolphins: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

19) Washington Football Team: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

20) Chicago Bears: Teyen Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

21) Indianapolis Colts: Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan

22) Tennessee Titans: Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami (FLA)

23) New York Jets: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

24) Pittsburgh Steelers: Zayen Collins, OLB/DE, Tulsa

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One - Alabama v Notre Dame

25) Jacksonville Jaguars: Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

If Christian Barmore falls past the Dallas Cowboys at ten it would be very surprising. Barmore had a phenomenal National Championship Game where he dominated the Buckeyes front. Kiper has Barmore going to the Jaguars because he feels Barmore would be a great fit for the NFL defense Urban Meyer plans on running. Not to mention that Barmore had six sacks in final six games for the Crimson Tide.

26) Cleveland Browns: Aaron Robinson, DB, UCF

27) Baltimore Ravens: Terrace Marshall Jr, WR, LSU

28) New Orleans Saints: Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

29) Green Bay Packers: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T - Ohio State v Alabama

30) Buffalo Bills: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

One thing that has been said all NFL season about the Buffalo Bills is that they are a running game away from winning the NFL Super Bowl. Najee Harris is the type of player that walks in day one and starts. It wouldn't be the first time that a rookie running back came in and made an instant impact. With Josh Allen being their leading rusher in 2020, Najee Harris makes the most sense for the Bills.

31) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Joe Tryon, DE, Washington

32) Kansas City Chiefs: Azeez Ojulari, OLB/DE, Georgia