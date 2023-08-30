Jimmy Garoppolo signed a three-year $72.75 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders this past offseason. He was constantly linked with a move away from the San Francisco 49ers last season, and ultimately left in free agency.

Recently he was asked about the Trey Lance trade to the Dallas Cowboys, and the 49ers quarterback's response was enough for people to know about how the franchise has handled their quarterback situation.

Following Jimmy Garoppolo's statement about Lance, Stephen A. Smith went off on the Raiders quarterback. He highlighted how the quarterback is always hurt, and also brought up his past relationship with an adult performer.

Here's what Stephen A. said on First Take:

“First of all, let's understand who Jimmy Garoppolo is, he's a damn good quarterback when he's playing. But it's rare that he plays, he spends more time in an infirmary than on a football field."

"If he ain't doing that, he's with p*rn stars in Melrose, California. Okay, let's say that you know of, I happen to know a little bit more than that, you know, that's why I call it a p*rn star Jimmy."

"Then when you don't have that going on, you miss them throws in a Super Bowl that could have helped your team win."

In 2018, Garoppolo was spotted having dinner with adult star Kiara Mia at a restaurant in Beverly Hills, California. They were allegedly in a relationship for a brief period and since then Stephen A. Smith has given Garoppolo the name of 'P*rnstar Jimmy'.

Every time Garoppolo has a bad performance or gets hurt, the topic gets brought up on First Take, and this time it was no different.

Jimmy Garoppolo will be under a lot of pressure in 2023

Jimmy Garoppolo: Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Rams

Many people around the NFL believe that Garoppolo was successful due to the talented roster around him and Kyle Shanahan. However, he is no longer with them, and now has a great chance of redeeming themselves.

The Las Vegas Raiders struggled massively last season, and if Garoppolo is able to win games for them, he will shut out many of his critics. It will be interesting to see Smith's response if Garoppolo does end up playing well for the Raiders in 2023.

