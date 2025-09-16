Should I drop Kaleb Johnson in Week 3? Fantasy projection for Steelers RB

When Kaleb Johnson was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers, there was an expectation that he would quickly slot into their No. 1 running back. After all, Najee Harris left the team during the offseason, while Jaylen Warren offers a different skill set than the rookie.However, after just two weeks and an egregious mistake in special teams, it's likely that he won't be touching the ball at a high volume anytime soon. For this reason, fantasy football managers should start to look for other options at the running back position.Should I drop Kaleb Johnson for Week 3 Fantasy Football?This is a great time to start looking for other options. Johnson's usage has been extremely low in 2025: he has just two rushes and has taken part in just four offensive snaps in the two games Pittsburgh has played so far.He's healthy. He has participated in kickoff returns for their special teams. But when it comes to running the ball, he's clearly behind the veterans on the team. Jaylen Warren already has 31 total touches in just two games, while Kenneth Gainwell has 18.But the egregious special teams mistake will likely make it even more difficult for him to see the field. He gifted a free touchdown to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2. Warren and Gainwell will continue to dominate the offensive snaps while Johnson learns in the bench.Kaleb Johnson fantasy outlook for rest of 2025 seasonWith just two carries for -1 yard, he's a player that you should cut from your team. He's not going to be picked by other fantasy managers due to his extremely low volume. Due to his stats, he won't possess any trade value, so don't even waste your time. Release him from your team and look for better options in free agency.The Steelers won't feed him the ball after his poor start to the season. They'll also allow their veterans to get the bulk of carries. As a result, Kaleb Johnson is not going to be a useful piece for your fantasy football team, and he should not occupy a place on your roster.