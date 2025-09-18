Evan Engram injury update: Should fantasy managers be concerned about Broncos TE for Week 3?

Evan Engram signed with the Denver Broncos this offseason. However, the tight end's career in Denver has gotten off to a rather challenging start due to injuries.

Ad

Ahead of the Broncos

Should fantasy managers be worried about Evan Engram's injury ahead of Broncos' Week 3 clash vs. the LA Chargers?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL: Denver Broncos TE Evan Engram - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

As things stand, Evan Engram is listed as questionable on the Broncos' injury report. The tight end is dealing with a back injury and has an unspecified status for the Week 3 game against the Chargers.

Ad

Trending

Engram did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Although the Broncos will have another practice session on Friday, fantasy football fans should avoid drafting the TE for Week 3.

Engram had been dealing with a calf injury last week, but he played in Jacksonville's Week 2 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Some believe that the TE injured his back during the clash against the Colts.

Engram recorded 21 yards on four receptions in the Jaguars' 20-12 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 1. He had 12 yards on one reception against Indy in Week 2.

Ad

However, the chances of Engram playing in Week 3 against the Chargers are slim. Nonetheless, those who still want to draft Engram should keep tabs on whether he practices on Friday and monitor his final status before the game.

The New York Giants drafted Engram with the No. 23 pick in 2017. He played five years with them before signing for the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he spent three seasons.

Here are the key details for the Broncos vs. Chargers Week 3 game:

Ad

Date: Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount+ and Fubo

Venue: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

The Chargers opened their 2025 season with an important win over the Kansas City Chiefs. LA then took down the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.