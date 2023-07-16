Evan Engram Jaguars contract: How much will TE earn in 2023?

The Jacksonville Jaguars and tight end Evan Engram have reached a three-year contract extension.

After the team used the franchise tag on the emerging tight end after a career year with the Jags in his first season, they agreed on a three-year $42.5M deal with $25.5M guaranteed.

The deal puts him in the top five for highest-paid tight ends in the NFL. He will now earn more than Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, who averages $14 million per year.

The two sides agreed to the deal a day before Monday's 4:00 p.m. deadline for franchise tag players to reach long-term deals.

Engram signed a one-year deal with the Jaguars last off-season worth $9 million as a free agent. He set career highs in receptions (73) and yards (766) last season while being a big help to Trevor Lawrence's progression.

With Engram reaching a long-term deal with the Jags, they will have more cap space for this season and could make another move as a free agent.

Can the Jacksonville Jaguars and Evan Engram go further in 2023?

Evan Engram during Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans

Last season, the Jacksonville Jaguars shocked the world. After starting the season 2-6, Jacksonville went on a mid-to-late season run, winning five games in a row to finish the season 9-8, winning the AFC South.

The Jags had the help of free agent signings Evan Engram, Zay Jones, and Christian Kirk who helped elevate the Jaguars offense and QB Trevor Lawrence.

They also had second-year running back Travis Etienne, who missed his rookie season in 2021 due to a foot injury. He rushed for over 1,000 yards last season.

This season, they will have the addition of former All-Pro wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who they acquired via trade last campaign. Head coach Doug Pederson will be in his second season with the team and there is reason to believe they can make some noise.

If Jacksonville can continue to progress with the young pieces that they have, they should be able to repeat as division champs in a weak AFC South division.

