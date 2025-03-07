Evan Engram landing spots: Top 4 teams that should pursue 2x Pro Bowl TE

Evan Engram has spent the past three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars after beginning his career with the New York Giants. He set career-highs with 114 receptions and 963 yards two years ago, leading to his second trip to the Pro Bowl.

Ad

Despite his success with the Jaguars as one of the most reliable weapons in their offense, they announced on Thursday that they would be moving on from him. Here are four teams that should seriously consider adding the veteran tight end in free agency.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Evan Engram landing spots in 2025 NFL free agency

Evan Engram (image credit: getty)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

#1 - Denver Broncos

Ad

The Denver Broncos were a surprising team last season, making it to the NFL Playoffs. They did so with a rookie quarterback and a relative lack of offensive weapons, making their run even more impressive. They should focus on improving their supporting cast around Bo Nix if they want to take another step forward this year. Adding a proven weapon like Evan Engram could help them, especially considering their need for a strong TE.

Ad

#2 - Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have been unable to find any relevant receiving production from their TE position in recent seasons. Improving it could be a major boost for their offense and help the development of Anthony Richardson. He has struggled with his consistency, so bringing in a solid veteran like Engram could benefit his production.

#3 - New England Patriots

The New England Patriots have arguably the weakest group of offensive weapons in the entire NFL. It will be crucial for them to add playmakers to their roster to assist in the development of second-year QB Drake Maye. Their wide receivers are expected to be one of their top priorities, but Engram can significantly improve their pass-catchers, despite playing in a different position. Austin Hooper is also pending free agency, so adding another TE makes sense.

Ad

#4 - New York Jets

The New York Jets are seeking a new QB for the 2025 NFL season, but whoever it is would benefit from Evan Engram in their offense. They could use some additional weapons with Davante Adams already released and last year's starting TE Tyler Conklin pending free agency, so Engram appears to be a fit for their needs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.