Evan Engram vs David Njoku, Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Evaluating fantasy outlook for TEs in Week 14

Entering Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season, millions of fantasy football seasons are reaching their climax. In most formats, the playoffs will begin in one or two weeks, so making the correct decisions could determine your season.

From all the positions on your fantasy roster, tight ends have arguably the highest 'boom/bust' potential. They can lay an egg or can go off for you. Picking the correct TE based on form, matchup, and quarterback can be the difference between winning and losing.

So, if you own Evan Engram and David Njoku but only have room to start one, who should you select for Week 14?

Is Evan Engram a good fantasy option in Week 14?

Jacksonville Jaguars TE Evan Engram has been one of the most consistent fantasy tight ends this year. Engram is TE5 in PPR formats, amassing 137.6 points at an average of 11.5 per game.

Engram has 73 receptions for 606 yards and a touchdown. He scored his first touchdown of the year in the Jaguars' MNF to the Cincinnati Bengals. Only Travis Kelce and T.J. Hockenson have more receptions than Engram in 2023.

His stock has, however, decreased, with quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffering an ankle injury in Week 13. C.J. Beathard will play in Jacksonville's Week 14 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns represent a tough matchup for the Jaguars offense as a whole, and in particular for tight ends. Cleveland allows just 5.93 PPR points per game to tight ends, the fewest in the NFL. They also allow the fewest passing yards per game at just 153.4.

Is David Njoku a good fantasy option in Week 14?

Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku made headlines earlier in the year after suffering burns to his face but refusing to miss any game time.

Njoku has been a solid tight end this year, putting up 509 yards and two touchdowns on 53 receptions. In fantasy football, Njoku is TE11 in PPR scoring, amassing 113.9 points with an average of 9.5 per game.

Much like Engram, Njoku will play with a backup QB after Deshaun Watson's season ended due to shoulder surgery. Dorian Thompson-Robinson is now the starting quarterback for the Browns, who are in a playoff battle, sitting at 7-5.

They take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14, who have allowed the third-most passing yards per game (261.5). Fantasy-wise, they rank #21 in fantasy points allowed to tight ends, at 12.80 per game to the position.

Evan Engram vs David Njoku: Who to start in Week 14?

If you can only start one of Evan Engram or David Njoku in fantasy football this week, use our start/sit analyzer to help you decide.

Our analyzer says to start Engram over Njoku in Week 14. Despite having a tougher matchup for the position, Engram has established himself as one of the best tight ends in fantasy football this term. He will likely be a safety blanket for C.J. Beathard this week, too.