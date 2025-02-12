"Even Brittany is jealous": When Jason Kelce commented on brother Travis' bromance with Patrick Mahomes

Since Patrick Mahomes became the starter for the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce has been his favorite target on and off the field. But fans didn’t expect a busy Mahomes to appear when Travis and his brother Jason Kelce started their New Heights podcast. The quarterback shocked everyone by making an appearance on Dec. 1, 2022.

Jason, the former Philadelphia Eagles center, was also amazed by the presence of Mahomes and took the opportunity to tease the duo.

“It’s such a big bromance that even Brittany is jealous,” Jason said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jason was referring to a tweet from Brittany Mahomes in November 2022 when she joked about the close relationship between the duo.

“Patrick & Travis really love each other,” Brittany wrote.

Expand Tweet

Despite their friendship, it was still difficult for Jason and Travis to invite Mahomes on the show due to the latter’s busy schedule and celebrity status. Mahomes revealed how Travis hesitated multiple times to invite him.

“It was like week three or four in the meeting room,” Mahomes started. “He just walks by me and says, ‘Hey, do you want to come on the show?’ And then I never heard anything else until you (Jason) came at me on Twitter.”

The Chiefs defeated the LA Chargers in another comeback win in November, and Jason took the opportunity to invite Mahomes on X.

“Ask @PatrickMahomes right now @tkelce!!!! He’s definitely coming on the show after this game!” Jason posted on X.

Expand Tweet

Patrick Mahomes shares the origin of his 'bromance' with Travis Kelce

Patrick Mahomes kept his word and made his first appearance on the show, where he shared an anecdote revealing the origin story of his 'bromance' with Travis Kelce.

“So I set eight alarms on my phone (for the next morning), I have them all, I go out with the rookies. I get out there, and of course, I see ol’ Travis Kelce out at the same spot that I’m out at, and Trav is like, ‘Come on, all y’all come over to the table, let’s do this and have a great time,’” Mahomes said.

Mahomes referred to an incident from his rookie season with the Kansas City Chiefs during the preseason when coach Andy Reid had scheduled a team meeting in the morning. Mahomes and Kelce were partying the night before, and as a result, they both were late.

Although Kelce felt guilty for coming late, he was happy that Mahomes was also late for the meeting, and thus began their brotherly bond.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.