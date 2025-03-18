“Everything about football, we not talking about” - Sean McVay calls out critics for undermining Shedeur Sanders’ talent ahead of draft

LA Rams head coach Sean McVay clapped back at people criticizing Shedeur Sanders ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback has been on the receiving end of criticism ever since he declared for the draft.

Negative comments have upset many, McVay included. The Super Bowl LVI champion coach didn't mince words when addressing Sanders' critics during Tuesday's edition of "The Facility," calling them out for focusing on off-field matters rather than Sanders' on-field capabilities.

“If we could tell his story by watching his tape, by listening to his interviews when you interview him, you would say yes. But everything we keep hearing is about everything but his tape. The way he rocks his chains. I don't want him having a quarterback with his hat backwards. This, that. He's like his daddy. Like, every excuse you could think of other than me in the pocket, elevating a team that didn't have a lot of talent."

McVay recalled that Shedeur Sanders played with a struggling offensive line at Jackson State and proved doubters wrong. He doubled down on Sanders' good behavior while others tried to push a negative narrative about him.

"Everything about football we not talking about. But every report we keep hearing is about everything off the field. And the sad part is… you would think it's some trouble. Drinking, DUIs, this, that, domestic violence, all that’s not happening. What are you talking about? His swagger, the way he carries stuff, the way he talks, that's what the big question's about?"

He ultimately added that Sanders helped both Jackson State and Colorado win games even when the odds weren't in their favor.

Mel Kiper Jr. predicts Shedeur Sanders will be drafted by the New York Giants

NFL analyst Mel Kiper projected Shedeur Sanders to be selected by the New York Giants with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. In his latest mock draft, released Tuesday, Kiper predicted Sanders heading to New York despite the Giants' ongoing interest in Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson.

Kiper added that taking one of those quarterbacks would take pressure off Sanders, and he could learn from a Super Bowl-winning veteran. Sanders is projected as the second quarterback to be selected on the first night of the draft after Cam Ward, but things could still change in the next few weeks.

