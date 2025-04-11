"Everywhere he went, he made them better" - When Andy Reid made feelings known about Alex Smith following QB's retirement 

When Alex Smith announced his retirement from the NFL, it marked the end of one of football’s most resilient and respected quarterback journeys. Smith, who spent 16 seasons in the league, made a mark across three franchises: the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Commanders. But it was his time under coach Andy Reid in Kansas City that truly defined his legacy.

Ad

Reid made his admiration for Smith crystal clear following the quarterback’s retirement in April 2021.

“He's a heck of a person," Reid told reporters via ChiefsWire.com. "He had a great career, played for a number of years here and with other teams. Everywhere he went, he made them better.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Coach Reid also made an interesting offer to his former quarterback:

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“I texted him a while back, if he gets into coaching, I'll get first dibs on him. Which I doubt he will, [get into coaching]. If he decides to go that route, he'd be a guy that you'd love to have on your staff.”

After a trade brought Smith to the Chiefs in 2013, the same year Andy Reid took over as head coach, the franchise began its climb out of one of the worst seasons in its history. With Smith at quarterback, the Kansas City Chiefs went from a 2-14 record in the 2012 season to 11-5 the following year.

Ad

Smith led Kansas City to four playoff appearances in five years. However, his journey was not without its battles. He endured multiple coaching changes, system overhauls, and a devastating leg injury in 2018 that nearly ended his career. But his triumphant return in 2020 with Washington, where he led them to the playoffs, cemented his status.

Patrick Mahomes acknowledged Alex Smith's contribution to his development

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also acknowledged Alex Smith’s role in his development. Selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft, Mahomes learned the ropes from Smith for a season before becoming a starter.

Ad

“I’m just grateful for the time I had with him,” Mahomes said after Smith's retirement in 2021. “He really helped develop me to be the quarterback I am today.”

Smith left a lasting impact on Kansas City, and Mahomes is now carrying that legacy forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Himangshu Sinha Himangshu Sinha is an NFL journalist and an MBA graduate with over four years of experience in sports journalism. Before working for Sportskeeda, Himangshu spent time with Essentially Sports and Pro-Football Network.



His favorite team is the Kansas City Chiefs, and while his favorite current player is Patrick Mahomes, he also enjoyed watching Tom Brady. Given the Chiefs' incredible rise under Andy Reid, the KC HC gets the nod as Himangshu's all-time top coach.



When not watching or writing about the NFL, Himangshu loves playing different sports like cricket and badminton. He also maintains multiple social media channels on many topics, including Cricket, Sports, Pro-Wrestling, Reaction Channel, and Geopolitics. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.