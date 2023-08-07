Ex-Colts QB Matt Ryan breaks silence on Jonathan Taylor’s contract standoff with Colts

Matt Ryan isn't officially retired from the NFL, but the former Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts is unlikely to ever play again after a subpar 2022 season in which he was benched and couldn't take the Colts to the playoffs.

He has signed with CBS to become an analyst, which gives him plenty of room to express his opinions about many of the league's topics. In an interview with ESPN's Adam Schefter, Matt Ryan broke his silence on the current Jonathan Taylor situation, stating that he believes the running back will play for the Colts in 2023:

Honestly, I don't know. My guess is he plays the season out, and we see where that leads. I haven't talked to Jonathan about it. I think, in these situations, sometimes you're better off. People just need space to sort things out the way they want to. But I think he plays at some point. Knowing him as a teammate, he's one of the nicest people, [one of] the nicest guys you'll ever meet. He's one of the best teammates: unselfish, hard worker, all of those things. But it's in that window where it's his turn to get paid. It's all of those things, and you're at that standstill.

Is Matt Ryan retired?

The 15-year veteran has not officially called a career, but at 38 years of age and with his level in a sharp decline after his 2022 season with the Indianapolis Colts, don't expect him to return to the NFL ever again.

Matt Ryan is allowed to return to the league if a proposal arrives while he's on CBS, however, all starting spots are filled within the league and no team will take a risk with a 38-year-old veteran after he was a below-average quarterback for the entirety of last season.

Jonathan Taylor vs. Colts: What is happening with the running back's contract?

Recent episodes involving Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard have made it more than clear that if you're a running back in the modern NFL, your contract situation is unlikely to improve until 2030 with the new CBA.

The market doesn't have feelings, and fighting against it is pointless. Jonathan Taylor wants a new deal, but the Colts are not going to give him one. As much as he wants to complain, Indianapolis holds all the leverage here.