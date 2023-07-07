Stopping Aaron Donald demands extreme measures, but as everyone gets hyped for the season with their crazy workout videos, the Los Angeles Rams superstar might have taken things a little too far.

ranked the top 5 craziest NFL workouts 🤣 "I'm not even sure Jameis Winston isn't a cartoon character." @Hawk ranked the top 5 craziest NFL workouts 🤣 "I'm not even sure Jameis Winston isn't a cartoon character."@Hawk ranked the top 5 craziest NFL workouts 🤣 https://t.co/uQRHrjU0Nn

As ESPN created a top five videos of the craziest workouts for players in the league, he slated in 4th position but with a very interesting caveat: his trainer had two knives in his hands as he was fine-tuning the defender's movements.

Former NFL wide receiver Andrew Hawkins gave a suggestion about how offensive lineman can start to train and stop the defensive tackle:

"Aaron Donald workout with knives: now, the thing about this one that scares me most is that even if these knives were real - which I think they're are not -, the person holding them is still at a disadvantage if it was actual. It was an actual fight here. So this is Aaron evading knives. I don't know, when in any situation in the NFL game, someone's going to be holding knives. But that actually might be the best way to stop him, only way maybe that's what he was trying to get ready for the future, when they actually change the rules to allow offensive linemen to use knives."

Will Aaron Donald make the Hall of Fame?

If the Rams' defensive tackle retires today, he'll be a first-ballot inductee without a doubt.

Donald was kind of overlooked during the draft as his smaller frame scared teams from picking him so high.

Boy, what a mistake.

Donald has been dominant in the NFL since his first day in the league and he's a surefire Hall of Famer as he's one of the best defensive players of all time. Every offensive coordinator is wary of playing against him since he has the ability to wreck any play by himself and demands a ton of attention from the offensive line.

He has been in the league for nine years and has been voted to the Pro Bowl in every one of them. He's also a seven-time First-Team All-Pro and led the NFL in sacks in 2018 - yes, as a defensive tackle.

There's absolutely no doubt about his quality and if he decides to retire tomorrow, he will still be inducted in his first year of elegibility.

