Ex-NFL star Chase Daniels foresees Patrick Mahomes Chiefs' three-peat following "fast, explosive" WR's signing

The Kansas City Chiefs are the franchise to beat ahead of the 2024 season. Patrick Mahomes and Co. are attempting to become the first team to amass three consecutive Super Bowl victories.

Former NFL star Chase Brown fancies their chances of attaining the elusive three-peat. He said:

"I'm here for three-peat, man, I really do think, you're crazy, not you but just people in general, if you're counting out Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, like that's where it starts. And that's where it will end at the end of the day. ... I don't think many people are gonna be able to score a lot of points against them.

"So they have that ability on offense to figure out that offensive tackle situation, who is going to be playing receiver for them, and Hollywood Brown's out there. I love that signing. Fast, explosive, Andy Reid's gonna have a field day with him".

Odds of Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs making the Super Bowl based on their 2024 schedule

According to CBS Sports and based on last season's record, the Kansas City Chiefs are tied for 16th in schedule strength. They share the 16th spot with the Cincinnati Bengals, Minnesota Vikings and the Washington Commanders.

Furthermore, FanDuel Sportsbook puts the Chiefs' odds of winning the Super Bowl at +600, the best odds of winning the next Lombardi Trophy. The Chiefs have a stacked roster with several All-Pro selections, a healthy number of Pro Bowlers and some exciting rookies selected in the 2024 Draft.

The Andy Reid-led Chiefs start their season with a blockbuster home game against the beaten AFC Championship finalists Baltimore Ravens and end with a trip to the Sean Payton-coached Denver Broncos.

Kansas City Chiefs 2024 regular season schedule

Week 1 (September 5, 2024): vs. Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m.

Week 2 (September 15, 2024): vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 4:25 p.m.

Week 3 (September 22, 2024): at Atlanta Falcons (SNF), 8:20 p.m.

Week 4 (September 29, 2024) at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Week 5 (October 7, 2024): vs. New Orleans Saints (MNF), 8:15 p.m.

Week 6: BYE

Week 7 (October 20, 2024): at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m.

Week 8 (October 27, 2024): at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m.

Week 9 (November 4, 2024): vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (MNF), 8:15 p.m.

Week 10 (November 10, 2024) vs. Denver Broncos, 1 p.m.

Week 11 (November 17, 2024): at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m.

Week 12 (November 24, 2024) at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m.

Week 13 (November 29, 2024): vs. Las Vegas Raiders (Black Friday), 3 p.m.

Week 14 (December 8, 2024): vs. Los Angeles Chargers (SNF), 8:20 p.m.

Week 15 (December 15, 2024): at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m.

Week 16 (December 21, 2024): vs. Houston Texans (Sat.), 1 p.m.

Week 17 (December 25, 2024): at Pittsburgh Steelers (Wed.), 1 p.m.

Week 18 (January 4/5, 2025): at Denver Broncos, TBD