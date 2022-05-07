Who is Matt Kalil's wife Haley? Swimsuit model files for divorce from ex-NFL star

Former offensive tackle Matt Kalil and his wife Haley Kalil are calling it quits after almost seven years of marriage. The couple married in 2015 and have been separated since January 2022, according to TMZ Sports. The pair filed for divorce on May 4, 2022. Kalil previously played for the Minnesota Vikings from 2012 - 2016, the Carolina Panthers from 2017 - 2018, and the Houston Texans in 2019.

Haley Kalil is a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model who was featured in the 2018 swimsuit issue after participating in the Sports Illustrated swim search. Before her swimsuit modeling career, Haley competed in her state of Minnesota’s beauty pageants starting at age 16. She would win the Miss Minnesota Teen USA title in 2010. She also is an alum of St. Cloud State University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in medical biology and psychology.

Timeline of Matt Kalil and Haley Kalil's relationship

Matt Kalil and Haley Kalil began dating in 2012 after the Vikings drafted him with the number four overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. The two married in 2015 in Kauai, Hawaii. They do not have any children together. Over the years, the pair have kept the majority of their relationship private, especially on social media.

TMZ @TMZ ICYMI: Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Haley Kalil has filed for divorce from ex-NFL star Matt Kalil. tmz.me/83tbnbz ICYMI: Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Haley Kalil has filed for divorce from ex-NFL star Matt Kalil. tmz.me/83tbnbz

While Matt has kept a low profile following his NFL career, Haley has continued to model and is active on social media with nearly 430,000 followers on Instagram. In March, Haley posted on Instagram a letter to her younger self, reflecting on life.

In the post, she recounted the challenges she faced pursuing her dreams:

“When you sat on that couch in your small town Minnesotan home, you had absolutely no idea where life was about to take you. You fought through challenge after challenge. You were teased mercilessly for the way you looked and who you were. You were told your dreams were laughable. You were told to be realistic with your goals for the future and to give up on those dreams.”

Why are Matt and Haley Halil separating?

According to reports, Haley filed for divorce on May 4, citing “irreconcilable differences.” On the day she filed, the model posted a positive message on her Instagram account.

On her Instagram stories, Haley shared a vague but uplifting post:

“You have to fight through some bad days to earn the best days of your life.”

@hailybaylee Instagram Stories | Source: Instagram

In his NFL career, Matt Kalil made the Pro Bowl his rookie season (2012) and was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team that season. In college at USC, he was named to the First-team All-American and First-team All-PAC-12 in 2011.

