Donald Driver and life after the NFL has found him involved with NERFBALL, NERF's first-ever official sport. The former wide receiver participated in the event which is a combination of paintball-style play with the speed and agility of basketball. Driver did well in the game's inaugural event.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Driver was asked about the game when it came to two of his former teammates. The former Packers player was asked whether Brett Favre or Aaron Rodgers would be better at NERFBALL.

"I would have to say Brett Favre. He’s a hunter," Driver said.

Favre proved to have one of the best arms in the NFL as he threw for 508 touchdowns and 71,838 yards. Of those 508 touchdowns, Favre threw 36 of them to Driver as the two were teammates from 1999 to 2007 at the Green Bay Packers.

Donald Driver racked up quite the stat sheet with Favre in Green Bay. The three-time Pro Bowler had 503 receptions, 6,977 yards, and 38 touchdowns in the nine seasons with Favre under center.

Under Rodgers, Driver had 22 touchdowns with 240 receptions and 3,160 yards. The game of NERFBALL is no different than being in the league, something Driver knows well.

It's made up of four 4-minute quarters, where the two high-powered teams face off in a heated competition with the goal of winning the game.

The Super Bowl-winning wideout was asked about the similarities between NERFBALL and the NFL.

"The first would be teamwork. You have to be able to work together. The second is confidence. Every NFL player I know has this – a swag – that’s sometimes hard to find," Driver said.

We'll have to wait and see if Favre does participate in NERFBALL and be that hunter that Driver thinks he is.

Where does Donald Driver stand in all-time Packers history statistically?

Driver ended his career with the Packers with 10,167 yards and 743 receptions, both are the most in Packers history. The former seventh-round pick's 61 total touchdowns is fifth in franchise history. He remains one of the best receivers to ever wear a Packers jersey.

For the Houston, Texas native, working with NERF made so much sense, given his upbringing on the product itself. The 48-year-old said:

"NERF is a phenomenal company to work with. As someone who grew up playing with their products, it’s been a dream come true collaborating with them on NERFBALL. This is something I would be able to tell my grandkids. History is made."

Playing NERFBALL is more than a game to Driver; it's a part of his legacy forever.