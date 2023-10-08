Ex-surgeon general goes on social media rant against Aaron Rodgers' 'Mr. Pfizer' jab at Travis Kelce 

Aaron Rodgers and Travis Kelce are no strangers to being in the spotlight beyond the football field. Now, both find themselves in the center of a controversy of sorts. The four-time NFL MVP made comments on the 'Pat McAfee Show' about the All-Pro tight end, calling Kelce 'Mr Pfizer' on the show.

This didn't sit too will with the former Surgeons General of the United States, Dr. Jerome Adams. Adams took to Twitter (X) to share his thought on Rodgers' comments towards Kelce and about the vaccine:

Kelce was asked about Rodgers' comments during a press conference this week, mentioning he didn't take offense:

“I thought it was pretty good...With the mustache, I look like someone named Mr. Pfizer...Who knew I'd get into vax wars with Aaron Rodgers, man? Mr. Pfizer against the Johnson and Johnson family over there."

The Kansas City Chiefs star added that he was glad he got the vaccine:

"I got it because of keeping myself safe, keeping my family safe, the people in this building. So yeah, I stand by it, 1000%. I'm fully comfortable with him calling me Mr. Pfizer."

Aaron Rodgers joined the New York Jets in April after 18 seasons with the Packers. His 2023 season ended abruptly in Week 1 after suffering a season-ending Achilles injury.

Aaron Rodgers and his conspiracy theory on Big Pharma

The star quarterback made an interesting statement about big pharma and the media. Rodgers was on the 'Pat McAfee Show' back in January this year and stated that he had been targeted for his comments on vaccines:

“If you take the right sound bite from the right thing and it’s a station that may or may not have in the past been brought to you by Pfizer they gotta make sure their villain gets cast in the correct light."

“And whether or not they’re sponsored by Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, whatever it might be, when you go up against some of those powers that be, put yourself in the crosshairs, they’re gonna paint you a certain way."

Rodgers concluded:

"And that’s what the media did to me a couple of years ago. That’s fine. That’s their prerogative. That’s what they wanted to do.”

His current boss, Jets owner Woody Johnson, is the heir to the Johnson & Johnson company. We'll see if Rodgers addresses the 'Mr Pfizer' comments more in the future.