Examining Tom Brady's FTX dealings with Sam Bankman-Fried: Full timeline of 7x Super Bowl champ's endorsement

A founder in the cryptocurrency space, Sam Bankman-Fried, was sentenced to 25 years in jail on Thursday for a significant fraud on a multitude of consumers, which came to light when FTX, once the most well-known service for trading digital currency worldwide, collapsed.

The collapse of the FTX crypto enterprise did not just affect members of the crypto community. Several renowned businesspeople and celebrities also suffered financial losses. This includes comedian Larry David, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, basketball player Stephen Curry, and former NFL quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady is the most well-known person to make an investment in and endorse FTX, and it's possible that he lost the most personally. The former quarterback for the New England Patriots held more than 1.1 million common shares before FTX's bankruptcy.

He previously endorsed the platform and starred in three advertising videos alongside his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen.

The former couple supported the crypto organization before the end of their 13 years of marriage and divorce in October 2022. The full scope of their losses is undetermined due to FTX being a privately held corporation, but Forbes estimated Brady's investment to be up to $45 million.

Brady was eventually subject to a civil lawsuit for his part in promoting FTX, which proved to be a fraud in the end.

Full timeline of Tom Brady's business relationship with FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried

FTX Trading Limited and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried announced a long-term agreement with Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady in July 2021. The announcement clarified that Brady and Bundchen each held stock in FTX and were paid in cryptocurrency.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner represented FTX as an ambassador, while his ex-wife advised the company on social and environmental efforts.

Brady was the face of FTX's marketing campaigns. In one of the ads from July 2022, he melted a block of ice containing a digital asset with a flamethrower.

FTX declared bankruptcy in November 2022, and shortly after, Bankman-Fried decided to resign as the company's CEO. He was taken into custody following the filing of criminal charges by U.S. authorities on December 12, 2022.

Brady removed all of his tweets regarding FTX when the business declared bankruptcy. However, court documents from January 2023 disclosed that, at the time of FTX's bankruptcy, the former quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers possessed over 1.1 million common shares.

Brady's salary and bonuses during his 23-year NFL career with the Patriots and Buccaneers totaled $332.9 million, per Spotrac.